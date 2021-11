After the failure of three historic voting rights bills, Senate Democrats face a critical question: Will they finally do something about the filibuster?. For months, much of the press has wrongly covered the issue as a binary choice: end the filibuster or keep it. Elimination has never been a realistic option. A handful of Democratic senators have made it clear they won’t get rid of it altogether, for fear of what would happen when the shoe is on the other—Republican—foot.

