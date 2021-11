The Bison upset bid came up a bit short after Dez McKinney's shot at the rim was blocked as time expired, giving UNLV the 64-62 win Monday night. This was a back and forth contest for much of the game with no team leading by more than seven but UNLV prevailed in the end with big plays by their leading scorer Bryce Hamilton down the stretch. NDSU, who was without Sam Griesel for the second straight game, stayed in it despite only shooting 35.8% from the floor for the game. The Bison were led by Rocky Kreuser with 17 points, with Maleek Harden-Hayes chipping in with 12 points. UNLV was led by Bryce Hamilton with 17 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO