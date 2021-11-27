ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

400 donated toys for underserved children destroyed after fire at storage house

By Andrew Ramos
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QdP6_0d7kUwRI00

PARAMUS, N.J. — Brenda Brundage is still trying to wrap her head around a devastating fire that ravaged the Paramus Little League baseball field house early Sunday morning.

Aside from destroying decades of trophies and memorabilia, the fire also wiped out nearly 400 donated toys being stored at the site.

Those toys were set to head to children in need as part of the Bergen County Toys for Tots toy drive spearheaded by Brundage for the past 16 years.

“It was almost surreal because you saw it and couldn’t believe what you were looking at,” Brundage told PIX11 news. “You know, a few hours earlier there were toys and pictures and wonderful memories — you know, memories that were going to happen that are now all gone.”

Charred action figures and the base of an Operation board game are just some the remnants left behind.

It was the first time the organization used the site for storage. The cause of the fire still under investigation.

Despite the setback, the toy drive is moving forward and is now collecting toys at the sports bar and restaurant The Orange Lantern in Paramus.

The goal to surpass their 2019 tally of 2,115 toys.

“This is not over yet, this is like a new beginning,” Brundage said. “So far there have been so many wonderful generous people who have come in and stopped in.”

Brundage will be accepting donations until Dec. 10.

As part of a long standing tradition, on the following day, the toys board the Operation Toy Train which works with the Marine Corps reserves to disperse them to families in need during the holiday season.

With a deadline looming, Brundage is determined to turn this around.

Interested in donating? You can drop off donations at:
The Orange Lantern
15 E Firehouse Ln
Paramus, NJ  07652
(201) 652-4443

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

4 firefighters hurt in Upper East Side restaurant fire: FDNY

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Four firefighters were injured when a ceiling collapsed amid a four-alarm fire in an Upper East Side building early Tuesday morning, authorities said. The FDNY said the fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in a restaurant on the first floor of a five-story mixed-use building on First Avenue, at the […]
UPPER EAST SIDE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paramus, NJ
Paramus, NJ
Accidents
Paramus, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paramus, NJ
Sports
PIX11

Teen in stolen car crashes into police vehicle: authorities

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A teenage boy driving a stolen car in New Jersey’s largest city crashed into an unmarked police vehicle while trying to avoid officers, injuring a detective, authorities said. The crash in Newark occurred around 2:25 p.m. Sunday. The 17-year-old driver was sitting in the parked car — which had been reported […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Parents meet Yonkers officers who saved daughter run over by car

YONKERS, N.Y. — It was a particularly emotional Thanksgiving for a Yonkers couple and their baby daughter. On the day before the holiday, Myrna Nunez and Jorge Palacios met police officers who pulled 8-month-old Leslie Palacios from underneath a car. In July, the vehicle slammed through the front of a barbershop with mother and daughter […]
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Teens sought for harassing Jewish children in Brooklyn: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three teenage girls are being sought by police after a string of harassment incidents apparently targeting Jewish youth in a Brooklyn neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Police said the first incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, near the corner of Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section. Authorities said the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident#Paramus Little League#Pix11 News#The Marine Corps#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Tree lighting planned for missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, N.J. — The family of Dulce Maria Alavez, a New Jersey girl who went missing at a park in 2019, is planning a tree lighting ceremony for the child.  The child’s family and supporters plan to gather for a tree lighting, “Dulce’s Silent Night: A Christmas Miracle,” on Dec. 18 at the playground she […]
BRIDGETON, NJ
PIX11

Queens man, 71, found dead in home office with head, face injuries: police

HOLLIS, Queens — Officers responding to a 911 call discovered a man dead in his home with head injuries on Monday night, according to the NYPD. Authorities said police responded around 9:50 p.m. to a call of an unconscious man inside his home on Hillside Avenue, near 196th Street, in the Hollis neighborhood. Responding officers arrived […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

17-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in Newark shooting

NEWARK, NJ — Gunfire erupted in Newark on Saturday night, killing one teen and leaving three others injured, officials said. Men in a vehicle opened fire on the 900 block of Bergen Street around 9 p.m., police said. Djiba Kaba, 17, was killed in the shooting, officials said.Two teenage girls and another teenage boy suffered […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy