ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodland, IN

Remains found in house that burned after man evaded arrest

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUsQm_0d7kUfgB00

GOODLAND, Ind. (AP) — Police say human remains have been found in a house in northwest Indiana that caught fire after a man officers were trying to take into custody fled inside the residence.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department says it’s awaiting DNA test results to positively identify the remains found Thursday.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that police received a call Thursday morning about a 40-year-old man who was out of control and destroying a house in Goodland, about 30 miles northwest of Lafayette.

Officers tried to arrest the man using stun guns and pepper spray, but he eventually fled into the home, breaking windows before it caught on fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Prayer vigil held for babies killed in Evansville car crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Community members held a prayer vigil Monday to remember two Evansville children killed in a car crash four years ago. 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter died in 2017. A man fleeing police sped through a stop sign and crashed into a car driven by Janae Carter, the mother of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goodland, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Newton County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Goodland, IN
County
Newton County, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating shooting on Elm Street

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — On Monday, Nov. 29 around 5:43 p.m., the Owensboro Police Department say they responded to the 700 Block of Elm Street on a report of a shooting. According to police reports, a male adult was found with a single gunshot wound and taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man shot while attempting to break into Evansville home

EVANSVILLE. Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue Saturday afternoon in response to a subject who had been shot and was left in the street. On arrival, EPD says they located a male adult in the street with a gun-shot wound. According to a police report, the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman’s early release in deadly school bus crash denied

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A judge has blocked the early prison release of a woman convicted in a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to board a school bus. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Greg Heller on Monday denied Alyssa Shepherd’s placement into a community transition program […]
ROCHESTER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Weekend shooting confirmed as murder-suicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD tell Eyewitness News they were on scene after a shooting Saturday night in response to a female victim who had been shot and a male suspect who had shot himself. The shooting happened shortly after 6:10 at the 1000 block of W. Iowa Street, police say. Authorities say both the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Dna Test#After Man#Police#Ap#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Scammer uses the official number of a local police department

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department would like to make people aware of a telephone scam that claims to be Jasper Police. The scammer is using the official telephone number of Jasper Police, claiming that the victim’s social security number has been compromised. The police department would like to emphasize that they are […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deer causes serious head-on collision in Hopkins County, airlift required

NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews were called Sunday night in Hopkins County to assist after a two-vehicle crash required extrication. Around 7:30 that night, The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11455 Nebo Road, the scene of a head-on collision between a Chevy Malibu and Dodge Journey. Amira Faizal, driver of the Malibu, swerved […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Father of two-year-old shot in Henderson speaks out

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) – Jon Lindsey has experienced something no parent ever dreams of dealing with: their own child being shot. That was the unfortunate case for his two year old daughter Phoenix, who was struck by a bullet while riding in the car with her mother and aunt. “From first glance, she seemed fine,” […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy Bryan Hicks making progress, says sheriff

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Sheriff Tom Latham says Deputy Bryan Hicks is working hard at rehab after he was shot back in September while conducting a welfare check at a home in New Harmony. In the minutes of a recent meeting, Sheriff Latham says as part of his rehabilitation, Deputy Hicks is using a […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Murder investigation underway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A murder investigation is underway after officers responded to a shots fired call Saturday night. According to a police report, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Iowa Street around 6:11 p.m. The police report lists the victim as a woman, but the coroner has not publicly identified her yet. […]
WEHT/WTVW

McCutchanville Fire Department warns of Christmas light dangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The McCutchanville Fire Department posted a warning on social media in hopes to spread awareness for holiday light safety. The post reminds the public of the “do’s and don’ts” of setting up Christmas lights for indoor and outdoor use. Some of the advice given includes things such as turning off lights […]
WEHT/WTVW

Search continues for missing 2-year-old girl in Columbus, IN

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WEHT) — A second day was spent searching a southern Indiana river for a 2-year-old girl after her father was pulled from his partially submerged truck. Due to hypothermia, Emma Sweet’s father was hospitalized on Saturday. Officials say investigators were given differing stories from the Bartholomew County sheriff about what happened to her […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy