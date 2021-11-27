ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Ryan Hartman: Enjoying goal binge

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hartman tallied a goal on three shots in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets. He also...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY FINES MINNESOTA WILD FORWARD RYAN HARTMAN

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday morning that they've fined Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman $4,250 for slew-footing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton. The incident occurred with just over three minutes remaining in the first period of Sunday night's game. Hartman and Colton were skating along...
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Pitlick, Hartman, Dumba & Fiala

Another week has gone by and in that time the Minnesota Wild went on another road trip and faced another back-to-back. They were on the west coast once again to take on the Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Seattle Kraken. The road trip went well with the Wild finishing 2-1-0.
NHL
NHL

Hartman fined $4,250 for actions in Wild game

NEW YORK - Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slew-footing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton during NHL Game No. 275 in Tampa on Sunday, Nov. 21, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Hartman describes what it’s like playing with Kaprizov, Zuccarello

Ryan Hartman knows his role isn’t to be the star of the show, or the one getting the majority of the spotlight. He is, essentially, the quintessential Minnesota Wild hockey player; a very solid player that just does the little things right and can suddenly find themselves in the middle of a hot streak.
NHL
arcamax.com

Hartman's third-period score gives Wild goal-ahead goal in 4-2 victory over Lightning

MINNEAPOLIS — Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy hadn't been scored on in either of his last two starts. After scoring twice in the first period, the Wild pulled away late from the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center for the team's third straight win. Ryan...
NHL
USA Today

Hartman scores in 3rd straight; Wild beat Lightning 4-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman broke a 2-all tie midway through the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Sunday. Hartman scored for the third straight game and has goals in five of the last six games to give him 12 on the season. Nick Bjugstad, Victor Rask and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which has won three in a row and scored the most goals in the NHL since Nov. 2.
NHL
Mitchellrepublic.com

Ryan Hartman lifts Wild to 4-2 win over defending Stanley Cup champions

ST. PAUL -- Ryan Hartman only makes $1.7 million per season. He signed a team-friendly contract extension on April 22, 2021 and talked at length about how he wanted to be a part of Wild’s core moving forward. It’s been a match made in heaven. Already well on his way...
NHL
Reuters

Ryan Hartman, Wild aim to extend hot streaks vs. Coyotes

As the Minnesota Wild eclipsed the one-quarter mark of the season, the identity of their leading goal-scorer is a one of the league’s biggest surprises. Heading into a Tuesday clash against the visiting Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota’s offensive attack is being led by 12-goal scorer Ryan Hartman. His pace would obliterate his career-high for goals in a season -- the 19 he tallied during his rookie campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2016-17.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
gowatertown.net

Meier has goal and assist, Sharks top Wild

11-16-21 ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Timo Meier had a goal and an assist to keep up his strong start, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks won for the second time in six games. Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in seven games. Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots. Meier, who returned Saturday after missing five games while in COVID-19 protocol, has six goals and eight assists to tie Couture with a team-high 14 points.
NHL

