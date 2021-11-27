ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro falls in KHSAA 5A semifinals

By Randall Parmley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro’s run at a second straight trip to the 5A state championship game has come to an end.

The Red Devils lose to Frederick Douglass 35-7 in the semifinals.

Owensboro ends the season with a 12-2 record.

(This story was originally published on November 26, 2021)

