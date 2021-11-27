Owensboro falls in KHSAA 5A semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro’s run at a second straight trip to the 5A state championship game has come to an end.

The Red Devils lose to Frederick Douglass 35-7 in the semifinals.

Owensboro ends the season with a 12-2 record.

