Owensboro falls in KHSAA 5A semifinals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro’s run at a second straight trip to the 5A state championship game has come to an end.
The Red Devils lose to Frederick Douglass 35-7 in the semifinals.
Owensboro ends the season with a 12-2 record.
