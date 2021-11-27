Rangers' Adam Fox: Two helpers in win

Lowry scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers. Lowry sniped a long-range shot that Mikko Koskinen couldn't pick out, giving the Jets a lead just 2:09 into the contest. The goal was Lowry's first since Oct. 23. The 28-year-old has struggled with just four points, 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests. He's added 43 hits and 12 PIM from a third-line role, but it doesn't appear the Missouri native will approach the scoring pace that yielded 10 goals and 24 points in 52 outings last season.
