NHL

Rangers' Adam Fox: Two helpers in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fox notched two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins. The...

www.cbssports.com

editorials24.com

Rangers’ Adam Fox drawing increased attention from opponents

Adam Fox may only be in his third NHL season, but winning the Norris Trophy after his sophomore campaign naturally made the young Rangers defenseman a player to know around the league. Plus, signing one of the most lucrative deals of the season so far — at $9.5 million per...
NHL
NBC Sports

Norris Trophy Race: Adam Fox a slight favorite to repeat

With about a quarter of the 2021-22 NHL season in the books, PHT will break down races for major awards. This feature continues with the wide-open race for the Norris Trophy. Here’s our look at the Calder Trophy race. Note: stats collected from before Monday’s games, unless otherwise noted. The...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Shesterkin, Fox & Panarin in Line for Major Awards

The New York Rangers are playing better than expected so far this season. Everyone knows the team is full of bright young talent, but they weren’t expected to have a record of 12-4-3 in the early going, which slates them third in the Metropolitan Division behind the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes respectively.
NHL
NESN

NHL Veteran Believes Charlie McAvoy Better Than Rangers’ Adam Fox

Charlie McAvoy isn’t only as good as any other NHL defenseman, he might be the best of the bunch. One NHL veteran argued in a column ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski published Friday that the Bruins star is a better overall player than New York Rangers star Adam Fox. The praise of the unnamed veteran is noteworthy, as he rates McAvoy more highly than he does Fox, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, which the NHL awards after each season to the top defenseman.
NHL
FanSided

Can Adam Fox become the next NHL 90-point defenseman?

The New York Rangers have certainly been blessed with their fair share of elite defensemen. From Harry Howell in the 1960s to Brad Park in the 1970s to the glory days of Brian Leetch and Sergei Zubov, there’s been no shortage of blue line talent. However, what 2021 Norris Trophy...
NHL
FanSided

Ranger Rumbles: The Lemieux bite, no love for Fox & more

With the New York Rangers game Sunday with the Islanders postponed, it’s time to do round up of what’s going on in the NHL and with the Blueshirts. Regarding the postponement, the Rangers now have to make up two games this season and with the Olympic and All-Star break, the schedule is very tight over the next few months.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Alexander Barabanov: Collects helper in win

Barabanov recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Barabanov set up Tomas Hertl's tally at 9:25 of the third period. The 27-year-old Barabanov was also on the receiving end of a hard hit in the testy contest, but he was no worse for wear. The Russian winger is up to two goals, five helpers and seven blocked shots with a minus-2 rating in 10 appearances this year.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers goal breakdown: Another strong win for the Rangers

That makes it eight straight solid periods for the Rangers. They look like they are starting to turn the corner, and not a moment too soon. The four days off seem to have been needed, as they look much more dialed in. It also helps that the Panarin-Strome-Kakko line is finally clicking, and they are doing some serious damage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Adam Lowry: Starts fast in win

Lowry scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers. Lowry sniped a long-range shot that Mikko Koskinen couldn't pick out, giving the Jets a lead just 2:09 into the contest. The goal was Lowry's first since Oct. 23. The 28-year-old has struggled with just four points, 15 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests. He's added 43 hits and 12 PIM from a third-line role, but it doesn't appear the Missouri native will approach the scoring pace that yielded 10 goals and 24 points in 52 outings last season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Grabs two helpers in win

Necas produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Necas helped out on the first and last goals in the game. The 22-year-old forward missed the last two contests due an illness. He's started to heat up lately with three goals and three helpers in his last five outings. The Czech native is at eight points, 24 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 games overall.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers vs. Canadiens: Rangers Win Fourth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Montreal

The New York Rangers won their fourth straight game this evening with a gritty 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Kaapo Kakko also scored for the second straight game, while Chris Kreider continued his torrid scoring pace with his 12th goal of the season. Igor Shesterkin had another strong outing for the Rangers and turned aside 31 shots on the evening.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Brandon Montour: Two helpers Tuesday

Montour picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Islanders. Both helpers came in the first period, as the Panthers leapt out to a 4-0 lead. Montour snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, but the 27-year-old blueliner remains on pace for a career-best campaign with two goals and nine points through 16 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Lends helper in win

Leschyshyn produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Leschyshyn collected the secondary assist on a Reilly Smith goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Leschyshyn has collected all three of his points this season in the last three games as he's settled in at the NHL level. The American-born forward has added 15 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Dishes two helpers

Balcers recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Wild. Balcers had secondary helpers on goals by Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl as the Sharks padded their lead. The 24-year-old Balcers snapped a three-game point drought with his second multi-assist game of the year. He's up to seven points, 31 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-2 rating through 15 contests, mainly as a middle-six winger.
NHL

