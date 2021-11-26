ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'Streets of India': ISA showcases regional India at Diwali celebration

By Shivani Persaud
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UCF Indian Student Association held a Diwali event Saturday at The Foundry Church in Winter Springs called "Streets of India," highlighting cities from all over the Indian subcontinent. Diwali,...

www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

India welcomes back tourists but smog shrouds Taj Mahal

Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction. After a twenty-month closure due to the pandemic, India on Monday reopened its borders to visitors from nearly 100 countries with reciprocal travel arrangements. 
INDIA
goworldtravel.com

Exploring Meghalaya, India by Motorcycle

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. My husband drove our rented Royal Enfield with measured caution. Meanwhile, I clutched my smartphone tightly as I struggled to find our next highway exit on Google’s offline maps. It was a...
LIFESTYLE
Marin Independent Journal

The ‘Indian Downton Abbey’: Bay Area author’s ‘The Henna Artist’ celebrates the beauty and complexity of post-independence India

After Bay Area author Alka Joshi moved to the United States from India at age 9, she quickly learned that Americans were mostly exposed to negative narratives about her birth country, often told from the perspective of British expats lamenting the end of colonial rule. Joshi hoped to expand readers’...
STANFORD, CA
inlander.com

India Sweets and Spices

Alia’s surprise turns to rebellion when she uncovers secrets about both her parents that push her toward a daring and ultimately hilarious confrontation. INDIA SWEETS AND SPICES celebrates a young woman’s coming of age set against a lovingly framed glimpse of the life of an Indian American family.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Isa#The Foundry Church#Hindu#Nsm
columbiachronicle.com

Columbia’s Indian community brings Diwali celebration back on campus

Indian sweets, samosas and momos brought Columbia international and domestic students together to celebrate the traditional Indian holiday, Diwali. Sankalp Tambe, a second-year arts management graduate student from India, helped organize the event. He said the main reason for the celebration at Columbia was so people do not forget their roots and feel a sense of togetherness.
COLUMBIA, IL
Physics World

What next for India and coal?

Last Saturday a tearful Alok Sharma brought down a hammer to declare the COP26 agreement adopted – but the frustration in Glasgow was palpable. Moments earlier, national representatives had queued up to express disappointment at India’s infamous last minute interjection to weaken the deal’s wording from “phase out” to “phase down” of coal. The sentiment was clear: why can’t India just get on with ditching the coal?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Farm laws: India farmers celebrate repeal of contentious reforms

Indian farmers are celebrating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three contentious farm laws. The reforms aimed at reforming the farming sector had sparked year-long protests, posing one of the biggest challenges to Mr Modi's government. Thousands of farmers had camped at the borders of the national...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mumbai
finextra.com

India to Embrace CBDCs in 2022

India is set to join multiple other countries in embracing CBDCs to help regulate digital assets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to discuss digital asset regulation once again, and changes could be announced during the next budget discussion in February 2022. According to Subhash Chandra Garg, the former Finance Secretary of India, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could be implemented in India to reduce the use of digital assets and stablecoins which, according to Mr Garg, “hurts government revenues”.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cotton Council International celebrates second virtual Cotton Day India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cotton Council International (CCI), along with the leadership of the U.S. cotton industry, held the second virtual Cotton Day India. This year's Cotton Day India once again focused on the need for sustainability and transparency in the industry and how companies could use it to create and drive value for all stakeholders.
INDIA
Daily Herald

Uttar Pradesh Association of Greater Chicago celebrates Diwali traditional way

The Uttar Pradesh Association of Greater Chicago held a function for the annual day and Diwali celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Ashyana Banquet Hall in Downers Grove. Last year, Diwali was celebrated with variety of virtual cultural programs because of the COVID pandemic, but this year, it was celebrated in person with a very impressive gathering and high-quality cultural programs highlighting the rich culture of India.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
harkeraquila.com

Triumph of light over darkness: Students, faculty celebrate Diwali

Upper school math teacher Dr. Anu Aiyer wears a sari of wrapped deep purple cloth with a strip of golden embroidery, a piece of the fabric falling behind her shoulder. With her hands lightly pressed together before her, she closes her eyes and a serene expression settles over her face. To celebrate the festival of Diwali, several female upper school teachers wore similar traditional outfits on Nov. 5.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: India’s farmers have exposed Modi’s BJP – will the party learn its lesson?

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal three controversial farm laws that had been the subject of nationwide protests has sent shock waves through Indian politics. An administration that had rushed legislation through parliament, using its brute majority to stifle disagreement, and then stubbornly resisted all criticism of its laws, even in the face of major farmers’ agitation that besieged the national capital, had suddenly turned tail, reversing course for the first time on any issue in recent memory.At one level, the reason for the government’s retreat is obviously political. Five Indian states are expected to go to...
INDIA
voiceofalexandria.com

Diwali celebration set for Saturday

The India Club at South Dakota Mines invites the public to celebrate its 30th Annual Diwali Night, featuring cultural entertainment, food and a fireworks show. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday in the Surbeck Center Ballroom on the Mines campus. The event is free and open to the public.
CELEBRATIONS
WFMZ-TV Online

India Rains

Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing. Authorities in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh say at least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing after days of heavy rains. The state has been struck by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts. Police say the death toll rose to 17 on Friday night after three people were killed when a building collapsed. Rescue teams have been deployed to worst-hit districts, while authorities have evacuated hundreds to shelters. But overflowing dams have caused more flooding, leaving hundreds of villages marooned and many residents stuck in their homes. Andhra Pradesh is the third state to be hit by incessant monsoon rains in India recently.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Celebrate Diwali at a Free Bowers Museum Festival

Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dance performances, a chance to make textile prints, traditional Indian desserts to sample, and an interactive yoga demonstration. Looking ahead, embracing tomorrow, finding a fresh start into a hope-filled future?. Diwali is an epic celebration of starting anew, a multi-day, joy-laden...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy