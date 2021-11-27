ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Ryan Strome: Point streak at eight games

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Strome scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Artemi Panarin
Ryan Strome
atlanticcitynews.net

Rangers, Maple Leafs intersect, four-game streaks on the line

The visiting New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs are two surging teams out to extend their winning streaks to five games Thursday night. The Rangers defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Tuesday night and have won six of their past nine games. The Maple Leafs beat the visitingNashville...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Weekly: Win Streak, Blais Injury & More

Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The New York Rangers have turned their struggles around over the past several games since a difficult road trip in western Canada. The Blueshirts responded from the road trip with four victories in a row – against the Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens, respectively, before losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the case of the game against the Maple Leafs, the Rangers encountered a team that was playing well defensively. Let’s take a look at the Rangers’ last handful of games and other news surrounding the franchise.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ryan Strome, Rangers reportedly don't plan to discuss an extension

Throughout his tenure with the Rangers, Ryan Strome’s job security has seemed to be relatively thin. Two years ago, the team acknowledged that it gave consideration to not tendering him a qualifying offer in part to avoid the risk of salary arbitration. Instead, the Rangers agreed on a two-year, $9M contract, one that ends in July.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Would Take Big Risk in Replacing Strome With Chytil

Filip Chytil spent Sunday’s 5-4 New York Rangers victory over the Buffalo Sabres looking every bit like the high-end talent the Blueshirts believe he is, darting around defenders, dominating the puck in the offensive zone, setting up prime scoring chances for his wingers and using his power skating to help him put a team high-tying five shots on goal.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Bruins
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Reaves: First two-assist game in over 700

Reaves dished out two assists to go with a team-high six hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. Known primarily for his physical play, Reaves remarkably notched the first two-assist game of his career in his 701st NHL game. The veteran winger took a shot that resulted in a net-front scramble leading to Kevin Rooney's goal in the second period, then set Rooney up again in the third, this time with a nice move to the net coupled with a nifty backhand pass. After starting his Rangers tenure on a 13-game point drought, Reaves has three assists in his last two games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two points including game-winner

Panarin scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins. After helping set up Ryan Strome for the Rangers' opening tally late in the first period, Panarin broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third by deflecting home a Julien Gauthier pass across the front of the Boston net. Panarin is enjoying a big November with four goals and 13 points in 11 games as he looks to top a point-a-game pace for the fifth straight campaign.
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Hot Rangers try to extend Isles' 8-game streak of misery

The New York Rangers thoroughly enjoyed their first visit to the new home of the New York Islanders Wednesday night. Lately the Rangers are experiencing many things to enjoy while the Islanders are experiencing a nightmare on the ice and with their roster. Sunday night, the Rangers go for their...
NHL
New York Post

The tantalizing Rangers addition that means losing Ryan Strome in the long haul

Sign up here to get Inside the Rangers delivered to your inbox each Tuesday morning. Approaching the 2020 trade deadline, the Rangers and their executive team of president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton had a choice. Though it was not a literal either-or proposition, the reality of the salary cap made it so that the team would have to choose between Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
letsgobruins.net

Lightning pull away from Islanders, extend point streak to eight

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at Amalie Arena on Monday. Brayden Point had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (8-3-3), who are 6-0-2 on their streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL

