Joseph Woll wasn’t tested much but he was solid when called upon and earned his first career shutout in just his second start as the Leafs bounced back with a tidy 3-0 win against a struggling Islanders team. The Leafs got back in the win column after having their five-game winning streak snapped by the Penguins on Saturday night and handed a depleted Islanders lineup their sixth consecutive loss. It was the second game in as many nights for the Islanders to open their long-awaited new arena but the Leafs made sure to spoil the party in what was a mostly dominant victory for the Blue and White.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO