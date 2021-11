A legendary hospitality figure from one of NYC’s most iconic cultural destinations, Frank Caiafa—author of The Waldorf Astoria Bar Book, former bar manager at The Waldorf’s Peacock Alley bar and restaurant, and director of the global food and beverage consultancy Handle Bars NYC—riffs on a Rob Roy in this new craft cocktail called the Waldorf at 90. The Rob Roy was originally introduced to cocktail connoisseurs at The Waldorf Astoria’s original Fifth Avenue location circa 1894—a glamorous institution that ran until 1929. The Waldorf Astoria reopened on Park Avenue in 1931. To celebrate the current building’s 90th anniversary, and the four private bars that will populate The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria, Caiafa introduced a bright berry-enhanced gin to the traditional Scotch-and-vermouth tipple. The flavorful, balanced drink—which Caiafa served to us in one of his grandmother’s classic cocktail glasses—exemplifies the historic grandeur of the property, and the excitement over what’s to come.

