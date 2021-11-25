November 25 is Two Holidays This Year

Halloween has come and gone, so now it is time for the holidays, right? Wrong. I love Christmas more than anyone, but the immediate jump from Halloween to the Winter holidays is one of the most divisive issues of the year, and the debate obliterates Thanksgiving in its wake. I don't even blame the winter fanatics because it is easy to want to keep the ball rolling and jump straight to the next one after being so excited for one seasonal holiday. And, with no music or traditions before the actual day of Thanksgiving, it is a difficult holiday to create that same energy for. Luckily, I have compiled seven ways to celebrate the four weeks between spooky season and Christmas time with the same fever, so Thanksgiving can really shine this year. Now get out there and celebrate the season of giving!

