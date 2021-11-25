ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

November 25 is Two Holidays This Year

By Katherine Millard
theodysseyonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirthdays are uncomfortable. The kind, considerate people in your life go out of their way to ensure you have a great day, which results in 24 hours of awkwardly polite conversations. Thus begins the pressure of everyone deciding it is "your day," even though you don't know how to spend it....

www.theodysseyonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
cravedfw

Have a Stress-Free Holiday with Two Sisters Catering

The holidays can be stressful, and Two Sisters Catering understands that while family get-togethers may continue to look a bit different this year, this shouldn’t stop you from enjoying classics your family looks forward to during the holidays! Two Sisters Catering is bringing back its holiday-favorite catering boxes so you can take cooking off of your plate. With that extra room, you can enjoy the holidays stress-free… and maybe even an extra slice of pie.
DALLAS, TX
Hamptons.com

Two Opportunities For Artisanal Holiday Shopping at The Church

The Church in Sag Habor will be hosting two opportunities for local artisanal holiday shopping this season. It’s the perfect time to find a gift for your friends and loves ones. They will appreciate a handcrafted gift and you will be supporting the local community. The first event will take...
RELIGION
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Two Sioux Falls Holiday Running Events this Week

The holidays are filled with family traditions. Eating, decorating, singing, shopping, and opening gifts. Two long-standing running events are back in Sioux Falls for this holiday season. They include the Run for Food and the Jingle Bell Run. The Sioux Falls Banquet Run for Food will be held Thursday, November...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
theodysseyonline.com

Seven Ways To Celebrate The Thanksgiving Season

Halloween has come and gone, so now it is time for the holidays, right? Wrong. I love Christmas more than anyone, but the immediate jump from Halloween to the Winter holidays is one of the most divisive issues of the year, and the debate obliterates Thanksgiving in its wake. I don't even blame the winter fanatics because it is easy to want to keep the ball rolling and jump straight to the next one after being so excited for one seasonal holiday. And, with no music or traditions before the actual day of Thanksgiving, it is a difficult holiday to create that same energy for. Luckily, I have compiled seven ways to celebrate the four weeks between spooky season and Christmas time with the same fever, so Thanksgiving can really shine this year. Now get out there and celebrate the season of giving!
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Thanksgiving#Fruit
theodysseyonline.com

3 Ways To Include Your Furry Friends In The Holiday Fun Too

Holidays are about spending time with family and making memories. It's hard to make memories and do things when a big part of your family has four legs and a tail, though. Whether you're quarantined and can't be with your human family or just like your dogs more, you should be able to make just as many memories with them and do activities with them, too.
PETS
theodysseyonline.com

7 Fun Thanksgiving Facts To Learn About As We Wrap Up The Season

Everyone knows that Thanksgiving means turkey and that it is the last Thursday of November. But did you know that there was a "Franksgiving"? Here are seven fun facts about Thanksgiving:. 1. Original Thanksgiving food. When people think about Thanksgiving, they usually think of turkeys, pumpkin pie, and stuffing. However,...
FESTIVAL
Middletown Press

Two Middletown churches to hold holiday fairs Saturday

MIDDLETOWN — Holiday fairs will take place at two churches in the city on Saturday. The Church of the Holy Trinity annual fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, at 381 Main St. There will be two floors of more than 30 crafters, baked goods, Vermont cheeses, handmade goods, a silent auction with many downtown business donations and restaurant gift certificates, plus an African safari trip to bid on, gift baskets, and a tag sale, according to a press release.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
wjol.com

Two Years In the Making; Joliet’s Light Up the Holidays Parade Returns

It’s the return of the Light Up the Holidays Parade and Festival: Presented by the University of St. Francis. It’s being held this Friday and organizer Ken Plante says it’s bigger then ever this year after being canceled last year. Ninety floats for this year’s parade. Activities begin downtown as...
JOLIET, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Two Davenport Parks are Shining for the Holidays

Holiday cheer comes to a couple Davenport parks. It's officially time to get into the holiday spirit. Some years it comes easier than others but as Buddy the Elf would say, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." The second best way is...
DAVENPORT, IA
momtastic.com

Two Delicious Hanukkah Recipes To Try This Holiday

You might still have turkey and stuffing digesting in your tummy, but it’s already on to the next holiday! This weekend is Hanukkah and we have just the recipes to light up your holiday tables. Read on for two Hanukkah recipes put together exclusively for us by the expert chefs...
RECIPES
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
prescottenews.com

Museum Rings in Christmas Season with Two Holiday Events

The Sharlot Hall Museum sets the stage for Prescott’s holiday happenings this year with two family events, including the all-new “A Frontier Christmas Carol.”. Frontier Christmas, the traditional evening event, will take place December 4. “A Frontier Christmas Carol,” a new theater presentation, tells a familiar holiday tale with old-time radio flair on December 9.
PRESCOTT, AZ
swlexledger.com

Two Lexington Two students show giving spirit this holiday season

So when Busbee Creative Arts Academy’s holiday food drive for the Cayce Cares Project rolled around a couple weeks ago, she set a goal to beat her previous food donation record -- 1,510 food items, collected when she was a student at Cayce Elementary. Friday, the now-sixth grade Busbee student...
LEXINGTON, SC
wmuk.org

Theater Review: Murder For Two: Holiday Edition

Farmers Alley Theatre's production of Murder For Two: Holiday Edition runs through Dec 12. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review. How do you combine song, laughter and the suspense of a whodunit involving mayhem under the mistletoe, all in one entertaining and neatly wrapped Christmas package? The answer is Farmers Alley Theatre's latest offering, Murder for Two: Holiday Edition.
THEATER & DANCE
crowrivermedia.com

Crow River Singers return with two holiday concerts

It’s back to tradition for the Crow River Singers. The community choir is returning to live performances with two concerts: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, both in the sanctuary at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Unlike past years, the concerts are not underwritten by...
HUTCHINSON, MN
theodysseyonline.com

To the Person Staying Out of Comfort …

As you know, "cuffing season" is among us. If you are not familiar with the phrase "cuffing season", it is the timeframe where single individuals are on the prowl for a "boo thang" or better known as a "boyfriend/girlfriend". This season usually starts in October and possibly does not end until a little after Valentine's Day – in easier terms, having companionship in the colder months. Sometimes single people can feel pressure to be in a relationship or date for a plethora of reasons. The thing that concerns me with this particular "season" is that we may get into a relationship or began to date a person out of desperation. Dating out of desperation my lead to staying with someone out of comfort, fear, coercion, etc. which can ultimately lead to us settling.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Philly

Brotherly Love: For Nearly 50 Years, Musicopia Giving Philadelphia Children Gift Of Music

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For almost 50 years, a Philadelphia organization has been giving children the gift of music. Eyewitness News caught up with them and their unique giveaway this week. In Spring Garden, a humble warehouse space is a wonderland for teachers. It’s here that Musicopia gave away instruments. “Music teachers and administrators can make an appointment, come select the instruments they are looking for, for their schools and then take them and have them,” Catherine Charlton, the executive director of Musicopia, told CBS3. Musicopia provides music education for children whose schools can’t offer one. “The schools often don’t have a budget for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy