Hillmon leads No. 12 Michigan past No. 16 Oregon State
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 20 points and 13 rebounds, No. 12 Michigan took control in the fourth quarter and the Wolverines held off No. 16 Oregon State 61-52 at the Daytona Beach Invitational.
The score was tied at 40 entering the fourth quarter before Michigan opened with a 7-0 run, sparked by five points from Leigha Brown.
After Oregon State snapped the run, Hillmon and Brown added back-to-back buckets and Michigan led 51-42 with 4:38 remaining.
Oregon State drew within four points with 3:44 to go but Danielle Rauch and Maddie Nolan hit 3-pointers to keep Michigan comfortably ahead.
