Combat Sports

‘We are shocked and heartbroken,’ UNLV president addresses student’s death following fraternity boxing event

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s school president is issuing his first comments regarding a UNLV student, Nathan Valencia, who died after fighting in a fraternity boxing match.

The I-Team first reported on Valencia’s death Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, UNLV President Keith Whitfield shared the e-mail message below with the university community.

Dear Campus,

It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share that a member of the UNLV family is no longer with us.

Nathan Tyler Valencia has passed away following a tragic incident a week ago. Nathan was a junior at UNLV and had participated in Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s “Fight Night,” an off-campus event intended to raise money.

Soon after his fight, Nathan collapsed and was taken to a hospital. We are shocked and heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own.

Coping with the loss of life is always difficult, especially under these circumstances. UNLV is committing all available resources to review the incident and determine how off-campus events like these can be as safe as possible.

Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. I am sure words cannot describe their feeling of grief and emptiness. They are in our thoughts during this very difficult time. The Rebel community shares their loss.

Warmest regards,

Keith Whitfield, UNLV President

In Whitfield’s email, he referred to the fraternity boxing match, as an off-campus event.

However, the I-Team has uncovered social media posts that say the weigh-in was held on-campus days prior to the event.

Valencia’s family now has questions on what precautions were put in place to ensure the safety of the participants at the fraternity boxing event which was intended to be a charity event.

According to the Valencia family’s attorney, Nick Lasso, medical help wasn’t there. Lasso also claims there was no professional referee.

Valencia was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and the event was organized by Kappa Sigma.

The 20-year-old participated in the event on November 19 and collapsed immediately after the match. Four days later Valencia was pronounced dead

His family says he suffered brain injuries that he was unable to recover from.

Valencia would have turned 21 years old on November 27.

Instead, his family is now planning a candlelight vigil on that date to honor his memory.

A gofundme account has also been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

