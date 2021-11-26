ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytham music teacher jailed for sexually abusing girl

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA music teacher has been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl more than 20 years ago. Police said married Gary Fox, now 62, sexually assaulted the girl, starting from when she was14 years old, in 1999 and 2000. Fox, of Clifton Drive North in...

www.bbc.com

