An alleged arsonist faces a four-count indictment for starting multiple fires in Northern California. Gary Stephen Maynard was charged in August for setting fires in Siskiyou and Lassen counties. If convicted, Maynard could serve 20 years in prison. The 47-year old has a Ph.D. and lectured in criminal justice, social science, cults, and deviant behavior at Sonoma State University. He was under police investigation in July after a U.S. Forest official saw Maynard trying to dig his car out of a rut near what became known as the Cascade Fire. He’s been in the main Sacramento County jail since his arrest.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO