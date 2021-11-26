ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Stimulus Check Update: Millions Want More Payments As Inflation Impacts Thanksgiving

By James Dodson
bigblueunbiased.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fast inflation takes its toll on the economy, millions of Americans have continued to ask for further stimulus cheques, with many predicting that this Thanksgiving holiday will be the most costly in history. A petition on Change.org has over 3 million signatures urging Congress to release additional stimulus...

www.bigblueunbiased.com

Comments / 1

CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
13newsnow.com

Next IRS check goes to millions of Americans Monday

The next installment of the advance child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail Monday. It will be the fifth of the six monthly payments scheduled for 2021. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000...
INCOME TAX
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

Monthly Stimulus Checks To Start in January 2022, Here’s How To Claim Your Payment

President Joe Biden believes that there is no more excellent economic engine than the American people’s ability to work hard and think creatively. For far too long, the economy had benefited wealthy individuals while failing to help those with fewer means. As President, Joe Biden vowed to restore the middle class as the backbone of the American economy, according to the White House.
INCOME TAX
The Oregonian

Big push to get Social Security recipients a 4th stimulus check. Petition calls for $1,400 payments

An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payment.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

Surprise Stimulus Checks Of $500 Being Sent Out In 3 States – See If You Are Eligible

U.S Citizens from various regions will receive stimulus checks. In comparison, not all states have implemented or are planning to implement a fourth stimulus check. The financial assistance offered in the United States is no longer confined to stimulus payments. According to an article published by The U.S. SUN on November 24, in some areas, there are tax advantages, extended benefits programs, increases in unemployment benefits, the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, and other inventive initiatives.
INCOME TAX
WKRC

Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS

