The IRS will issue the last batch of stimulus checks on December 15. The following payment of child tax credit is subject to the policies of the government. The pattern of these stimulus checks will vary from the previous ones. According to a BGR article published on November 23, the federal government has announced the details regarding these checks. The cumulative amount for these checks is around a few hundred dollars. The citizens will receive the last stimulus checks on December 15. The government has informed that the monetary value of child tax credit might exceed significantly for some individuals. The sum can go as high as $ 1800. As per The BGR article, the individuals who will receive their first child tax credit payment will receive a higher sum.

