Homeless Man Dead in Penn Station Stabbing

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A juvenile has been arrested for attempted homicide charges in a possible hate-related attack of a homeless man at a Turlock park. Turlock police say, Tuesday afternoon, officers responding to Columbia Park to investigate a reported stabbing. Officers arrived and found two people in the middle of a fight. Both people were soon detained and officers began investigating. Officers discovered that a juvenile had apparently gone up to a homeless man at the park and told him to leave. It appears the juvenile targeted the man based on his ethnicity, police say. However, as the homeless man was leaving, the juvenile then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man. This was when another man intervened and started fighting with the juvenile, allowing the man who was stabbed to get away. Police have since positively identified the juvenile as the suspect in the attack and he has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. The juvenile is now facing attempted homicide as well as hate crime charges, police say.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO