State title holds special meaning for Gibson Southern community: 'It's more than football'

By Hendrix Magley, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nick Hart took one glance at the crowd and couldn't help but smile.

The entire home side of Lucas Oil Stadium was filled with fans in maroon and gold. This wasn't anything new. Supporters from Gibson County followed the Titans all season long.

But to see that atmosphere at this stage was overwhelming. This state championship victory felt like it was earned by the entire South Gibson County community.

"After our players and coaches, our fans are who I'm the happiest for. They've always supported us so loyally," Hart said. "I'm thrilled that we were able to bring one home for them."

IHSAA state football: The only thing missing for Gibson Southern was a state title. The Titans finally won it.

Gibson Southern principal and former athletic director Jon Adams remembers the creation of the Titan Youth Football League in 2001. When that program was put in place, it sparked the start of something special.

Now 20 years later, the Titans are taking their first football state championship trophy back to school. A fitting chain of events.

"This is something that started 20 years ago. A lot of hours put in by dads and other people in our community," Adams said. "There's probably no one even left in South Gibson right now. It's been an awesome past three weeks. Just a whirlwind."

Chris Allen knows the past heartbreak Gibson Southern experienced. His oldest son, Grant, was a senior on the 2015 team that fell in the semistate to Bishop Chatard.

Six years later, Chris witnessed a happier ending for his youngest son. Brady Allen capped his high school career by hoisting a state championship trophy. Four years that will be remembered for ages. A moment Chris won't forget.

"Our kids did something that so many people strived and worked so hard for over the past 10 to 12 years," Chris Allen said. "The man upstairs shined down on us and did something special for our kids and community to make this happen."

Scott DeLong has been associated with Gibson Southern football for practically as long as he can remember. He played for the Titans in the late 1980s and has watched three sons -- Sam, Seth and Sean -- make plays on the field.

He's seen successful years. He's seen sub-.500 seasons. For all the past coaches and players who have come through this program, this state title is for them.

"I’ve gone through periods where I burst into tears and then compose myself and something else will happen and it will remind me of the struggle and strife to get to this point," DeLong said. "So many good men have put in so much effort to make this thing what it is."

This is the fourth state title for a Gibson Southern athletic team in school history, with the previous three all taking place in softball. Just like there has been for the football team this year, those groups were all followed heavily by droves of supporters in Gibson County.

Practically the entire communities of Fort Branch, Haubstadt and Owensville can be found supporting Gibson Southern athletics and the school as a whole. That's just how it is for a small-town school.

"We have a special place. A community pride that is unmatched, really," Adams said. "It's more than football."

IN THIS ARTICLE
