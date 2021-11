The Steelers are a different team when superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt is not on the field. They are 0-3 in games where Watt doesn't play at least a half of football, and they apply next to no pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They are a significantly worse team without him on the field. Heading into a clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday the Steelers already find themselves 0-1 against the club, and you guest it, Watt missed the game with a groin injury. There is still the possibility he misses the second encounter, and potentially push that terrible streak of losses without him to four.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO