Week 10 came early for the Ravens as they faced off against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. However, the game proved to be a major setback for Baltimore’s offense, as they couldn’t get anything going until late in the fourth quarter. This loss puts them at 6-3, still in first place, with the Steelers close behind at 5-3. They are followed by the Browns and Bengals, both at 5-4. All three teams still play on Sunday except the Bengals who are on their bye week.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO