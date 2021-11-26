ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the schedule for the KHSAA football state championship games

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Here’s the schedule for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state football championship games. All games will be played at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

Friday, Dec. 3

Noon – Class A, Russellville (12-1) vs. Pikeville (13-2)

4 p.m. – Class 2A, Lexington Christian (14-0) vs. Beechwood (14-0)

8 p.m. – Class 4A, Boyle County (13-1) vs. Johnson Central (12-2)

KHSAA playoffs: Scores, highlights from Friday's state semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 4

Noon – Class 3A, Paducah Tilghman (8-6) vs. Belfry (8-6)

4 p.m. – Class 5A, South Warren (13-1) vs. Frederick Douglass (13-1)

8 p.m. – Class 6A, Male (13-0) vs. St. Xavier (13-1)

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Check out the schedule for the KHSAA football state championship games

