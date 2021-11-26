Check out the schedule for the KHSAA football state championship games
Here’s the schedule for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state football championship games. All games will be played at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.
Friday, Dec. 3
Noon – Class A, Russellville (12-1) vs. Pikeville (13-2)
4 p.m. – Class 2A, Lexington Christian (14-0) vs. Beechwood (14-0)
8 p.m. – Class 4A, Boyle County (13-1) vs. Johnson Central (12-2)
Saturday, Dec. 4
Noon – Class 3A, Paducah Tilghman (8-6) vs. Belfry (8-6)
4 p.m. – Class 5A, South Warren (13-1) vs. Frederick Douglass (13-1)
8 p.m. – Class 6A, Male (13-0) vs. St. Xavier (13-1)
