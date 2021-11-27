ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

13 displaced, 1 hospitalized as fire crews work to extinguish apartment fire in central Fresno

By Halle Sembritzki
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6rOS_0d7kNC1l00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 people have been displaced and one person has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in central Fresno Friday evening, according to Fresno fire officials.

Around 5:30 p.m. fire crews responded to Cedar and Home avenues regarding a possible apartment complex on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say one unit of the apartment complex was well-involved in flames and crews began evacuating residents in adjacent apartments as a second alarm was activated.

According to officials, a man self-evacuated from the building and was transported to an area hospital for burn and smoke inhalation injuries. No other injuries were reported by fire crews and there has been no update on his condition at this time.

Authorities say about 40 firefighters responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

According to Fresno fire officials, nine adults and four children have been displaced. Authorities say they are working with the Red Cross to help find temporary housing for the 13 residents who were impacted by the fire.

Firefighters say a total of four apartment units were damaged during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by stray bullet, child pushed and injured by fleeing suspect during shootout in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after he was hit by a ricochet bullet during a shootout in Fresno on Monday afternoon, according to Fresno Police officials. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to Holt and Fairmont avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 2 teens named as people of interest in fatal Fresno hit-and-run crash following tip from family member

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers as people of interest in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Fresno State student early Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol officials say they now have the car they believe was involved in the crash that killed Devan Nicole Elayda, 23, near Highway 180 and Cedar […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno sees 2 apartment fires in 2 days, more than 20 people displaced in total

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – An apartment fire displaced multiple people Friday evening. The fire in the Evergreen Apartment complex started around 5:30 p.m. and displaced 13 people. The fire comes just one day after another fire displaced 10 people yesterday at the Butterfly Grove Apartments in Fresno. Unlike Thursday’s fire at the Butterfly Grove Apartments, […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident#Ksee Kgpe#Cedar#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
YourCentralValley.com

Three killed, one arrested in suspected drunken driving crash in Bakersfield

Three people died in a head-on crash on Weedpatch Highway Friday morning and a woman was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road for a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived people were trapped inside the vehicle and bystanders were attempting to get them out, according to CHP. 17's Mason Rockfellow has the full story.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy