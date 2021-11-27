Hawks Destroy Grizzlies 132-100. Ja Morant Suffers Injury

The Hawks are the hottest team in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks were absolutely dominant tonight. Trae Young, John Collins, and Clint Capela combined for 74 points on 75% shooting. The team shot 48.11% from deep and outscored the Grizzlies in the paint 64-46. The Hawks have now won seven consecutive games.

Yes, the Hawks accrued plenty of highlights, but I'm burying the most important story of the night. The Grizzlies point guard and face of the franchise, Ja Morant, left the game in the first quarter with a lower-body injury. Check out the video below.

Morant returned to the bench in the second half, but his face was barely visible. He wore a black hoodie draped over his eyes, almost meeting his black KN95 mask.

Morant's injury sucked the air out of FedExForum tonight. The Grizzlies fell behind by 40 points late in the third quarter and cleared their bench early in the fourth quarter. The Hawks played their entire roster and were able to get some much-needed rest on the first night of a back-to-back.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan wanted to keep the Grizzlies from playing downhill. McMillan said, "They do a good of forcing turnovers and attacking the glass. I thought we established ourselves right from the start of the game. Keeping them in front and keeping them off the glass."

The Hawks (11-9) are back home tomorrow night to host the New York Knicks (10-9). This will be the first time the two teams have played since their contentious (yet lopsided) playoff series last June. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as keep you updated with breaking news and analysis.

Hawks Stats Leaders

Trae Young - 31 PTS, 10 AST

Clint Capela - 23 PTS, 17 REB

John Collins - 21 PTS, 8 REB

Grizzlies Stats Leaders

John Konchar - 17 PTS, 5 REB

Jaren Jackson, Jr. - 14 PTS, 5 REB

Dillon Brooks - 12 PTS, 5 AST

