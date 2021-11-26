ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, NY

Football: Somers comes up with another big play in the closing minutes to send Rye home

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8En_0d7kMyv400

MIDDLETOWN – One snap. One throw. One catch.

That’s all that separated a pair of all-too-familiar Section 1 heavyweights on Friday in an unprecedented NYSPHSAA Class A semifinal at Middletown High School.

Somers came up with the one big play and is heading for the Carrier Dome.

Matt Fitzsimons found Trey Mancuso, who cradled the ball, zigged left down the seam and zagged right. He eluded three different tacklers before landing inside the pylon with 4:08 to play, propelling the Tuskers to the state final with a 14-7 win over Rye at Faller Field.

There’s more work to be done.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Mancuso said. “I beat him off the release. I knew it was going for a touchdown. I knew it when the ball was in the air. I was making that catch and going in for a touchdown.”

Right place. Right time.

“Trey made a play when we needed a play,” Somers coach Anthony DeMatteo said. “That's my guy. That's the guy I've been leaning on all year and he's Superman. … He has ice in his veins. He doesn't feel the big moment and that's why we go to him again and again for a big play. He was begging me to call that play. I told him it wasn't the right time. But we found the time to get the ball in his hands.”

Both teams know each other so well, there were no surprises and all three scores were the result of an outstanding individual effort.

It's the second meeting in three weeks for these postseason rivals.

The Tuskers also survived the drama in a wild Section 1 championship game, winning 26-23. The Garnets received the rotating NYSPHSAA at-large bid and the rematch was on after both teams won regional contests.

Positive yards were hard-earned both ways.

"We knew coming into this game it was going to be a war," Somers linebacker Ethan Krauss said. "Our defense balled out. We all knew what was going to happen. We came too far not to win this game."

Turning point

Rye was running out of playmakers late in the game with quarterback Owen Kovacs and linebacker Ryan Surhoff sidelined with injuries, but Sheppard Griffiths boomed a 66-yard punt to pin Somers down at its own 5 with 9:07 to go.

The Tuskers leaned on Derek Marcus, who followed Jake Polito into the pile time after time, picking up three timely first downs. It was all muscle and grit.

On third and 6 from the 43, Fitzsimons hit Mancuso for the game-winning touchdown.

"We basically did what we did all year," Marcus said. "We keep pushing, keep pushing. We don’t quit. We bring it to you all day long."

Player of the game

It was a defensive battle and while Somers had a number of players come up with big stops at key moments, Krauss spent more time around the ball than any player on the field.

By the numbers

Rye (10-2): Caden Whaling had 38 yards on 19 carries. He caught a 40-yard pass from Kovacs, who bought time with some brilliant scrambling before making the connection with 29.7 seconds to go in the opening half. Tommaso Grani added the PAT to knot the score 7-7. ... Kovacs completed four passes for 69 yards before exiting.

Somers (12-0): Ravi Dass got to the left edge on a counter play and went 85 yards in the last minute of the first quarter to put the Tuskers in front. Luke Savino added the PAT. Dass finished with 104 yards on seven carries. ... Marcus added 73 yards on nine carries. ... Fitzsimons completed four passes for 87 yards. ... Mancuso had three catches for 85 yards and the one touchdown.

Quotable

"It was a physical game," Garnets coach Dino Garr said. "They made a couple of big plays, to their credit. It wasn't due to a lack of effort or preparation on our part. Both programs, I think, proved again why we’re here in this game."

"They’re a really talented team, but this is amazing, going to the Dome." Mancuso said. "It’s been our goal since the season started. It’s amazing."

Somers is playing for its second NYSPHSAA Class A title at 3 p.m. next Friday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse against Section 3's Christian Brothers Academy.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chris Cuomo coordinated with Andrew Cuomo's top aide as allegations spiraled, text messages show

CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
POLITICS
CNN

One thing Biden will not do to fight the Omicron variant

(CNN) — There was a telling moment during President Joe Biden's remarks on the new Omicron coronavirus variant at the White House Monday. He's all in on doing everything he can to get Americans vaccinated and politely asking them to mask up, but he's not likely to go the direction of some European leaders and push lockdowns any time soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed Bill Cosby

Prosecutors announced Monday that they have asked the Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June decision sets a dangerous precedent with "far-reaching negative consequences." The June ruling hinged on a press release issued in 2005 by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Middletown, NY
Sports
Middletown, NY
Education
Somers, NY
Sports
City
Rye, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Middletown, NY
Football
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Dorsey's exit shakes up Twitter future

Jack Dorsey’s announcement Monday that he is exiting Twitter after co-founding the company and serving as its CEO for the last six years is a seismic shift for a social media company at the heart of politics and the news media. The eccentric CEO’s departure comes as Twitter has set...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Middletown High School#Tuskers
ABC News

Matthew McConaughey announces he's not running for Texas governor

Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Boebert and Omar fight leaves GOP scrambling

The House is grappling with yet another fight between a far-right Republican and a member of the progressive “squad” — this time Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). The war of words between the two lawmakers escalated on Monday when they clashed in a heated phone call over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

96
Followers
110
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy