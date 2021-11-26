ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State men's basketball video highlights, final score in NIT

By Erik Hall, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

The Iowa State and Memphis Tigers men's basketball teams meet in the 2021 NIT Tip-off tournament championship on Friday, Nov. 26.

Iowa State defeated Memphis 78-59.

The Memphis Tigers, ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press poll , went to 5-1 overall. Iowa State improved to 6-0 overall.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Iowa State's Aljaz Kunc driving, spinning basket

Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc spun while driving for a basket with 6:28 left in the second half.

Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington dunk

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur got a steal, and he got the ball to Tyrese Hunter, who provided the lob pass for Izaiah Brockington 's dunk with 16:34 left in the second half. Brockington's dunk put Iowa State up 40-32 vs. Memphis.

Memphis' Alex Lomax steal, layup

Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax got a steal and turned it into a fast-break layup with 7:27 left in the first half. Lomax's basket cut the Iowa State lead to 14-12.

Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington steal, Tyrese Hunter layup

Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington stole a pass by Memphis' Jalen Duran with 17:04 left in the first half. Brockington then fed Tyrese Hunter for a layup with 16:59 left in the first half. Hunter's basket put Iowa State up 4-2 vs. Memphis.

Memphis' Jalen Duren blocked shot

Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren blocked a shot by Iowa State's Tristan Enaruna with 19:27 left in the first half.

Here's more Memphis Tigers, Iowa State basketball news:

Penny Hardaway is the Memphis Tigers men's basketball head coach. T.J. Otzelberger is the Iowa State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State men's basketball video highlights, final score in NIT

