Friday's HS sports highlights: Malvern boys basketball opens with win on Hall of Fame Night

Michael Minor scored 14 points, Noah Ball added 12 and J'Allen Barrino and KJ Thomas each chipped in 11 as host Malvern opened the 2021-22 high school boys basketball season with a 58-37 win over Smithville on Malvern Athletic Hall of Fame Night Friday.

Malvern led 18-7 after one quarter, 26-17 at the half and 41-25 after three quarters of play.

Carter Piatt led Smithville with 15 points and Carter Fath added 12.

Malvern made 22 of 47 field goals for 47 percent and 7 of 11 free throws for 67 percent. Smithville was held to 24 percent shooting from the field.

The Hornets had a 30-25 edge in rebounding as Bryson White hauled down seven caroms.

The Malvern Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 was inducted between the junior varsity and varsity games.

The inductees were Douglas Angeloni (1973 graduate), Max Kapron (2013 graduate), Todd Phillips (1997 graduate), Todd Reed (1984 graduate) and Travis Tucci (2012 Graduate).

The Malvern JV team won 46-29.

Tusky Valley 78, Kingsway Christian 12

Connar Newsome scored 19 points, Logan Stotzer added 13 and Cody Robinson and Silas Miller each chipped in 12 as Tusky Valley opened its season with an impressive non-conference win over visiting Kingsway Christian.

The Trojans led 22-6 after one quarter, 51-12 at the half and outscored the visitors 27-0 the rest of the way for the convincing win.

Jadin Himes led Kingsway Christian with nine points.

The Tusky Valley JV team nipped Tuscarawas Central Catholic 36-35.

Ridgewood 64, Newcomerstown 21

Dalton Patterson scored 12 points and Kauelen Smith was next with 10 as Ridgewood rolled to a season-opening win over Newcomerstown.

The Generals led 18-8 after the first quarter, 41-13 at the half and 57-18 going to the final quarter.

Zander Stroup added nine points for the winners and Braden Maleski put in eight, while Kigenn Millender and Josiah Cahill added seven each.

Braxton Wilson paced the Trojans with 10 points.

Akron East 56, Hiland 44

Eric Holley tallied 16 points, LeGrand Sewell added 11 and Mike Woodall put in 10 as visiting Akron East spoiled Hiland's season opener at the Reese Community Center.

Akron East jumped out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter, led 33-25 at the half and 39-34 after three quarters of play.

Caden Miller led Hiland with 13 points and Dylan Weaver was next with 12. Tony Yoder just missed double figures with eight.

Girls basketball

Norwayne 54, Tusky Valley 40

Andrea Maibach scored 23 points, Annabel Stanley added 13 and Shelby Vaughn scored 10 to lead Norwayne to a non-conference win over Tusky Valley in the College of Wooster Tip Off Classic.

Norwayne improved to 2-1, while Tusky Valley dropped to 1-1.

Tusky Valley led 11-10 after the opening quarter, but Norwayne took a 29-17 lead at the half and was on top 42-31 going to the fourth quarter.

Brooke Stookey led Tusky Valley with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ashley Merrick was next in scoring with 11

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Friday's HS sports highlights: Malvern boys basketball opens with win on Hall of Fame Night