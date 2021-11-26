ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Springs, TX

No. 3 Richland Springs to meet No. 2 Strawn in Class 1A DII state semifinals

By Amy McDaniel, San Angelo Standard-Times
Richland Springs High School beat Oakwood 86-41 Friday in Hico to win the Region IV championship in Class 1A Division II football.

The Coyotes, ranked No. 3 in the final statewide poll by Texas Football magazine, outscored the Panthers in each of the four quarters for the decisive win by mercy rule.

Jadeyn Bryant rushed 22 times for 345 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Coyotes, who were state finalists last year and winners of nine state championships.

Richland Springs improved to 10-1 for the season and advance to the 1A DI state semifinals where they will meet the No. 2 Strawn Greyhounds, a 66-16 win over Gordan on Friday.

Five of Bryant’s TDs went for more than 27 yards. He had two of more than 50 yards.

Zane Capps rushed 12 times for 126 yards and four TDs. His longest was 30 yards.

Jeremiah Beam recovered a fumble for a touchdown for Richland Springs, which won the game at the mark of the fourth quarter.

The Panthers were led by Ja’Lee Mathis and Zack Nickerson. Mathis carried 19 times for 167 yards and three TDs while Nickerson had 21 carries for 161 yards and three scores.

Defensively, Keston Lusty led Richland Springs. He had 9.5 tackles, including two for a loss. Bryant had nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Richland Springs met Strawn in the state semifinals last year, beating the Greyhounds 59-56 to advance to the state championship where they lost to Balmorhea 74-38. The Greyhounds are winners of four state championships but are under a new coaching staff this year.

Oakwood ended its season at 8-3.

Amy McDaniel is a multimedia sports journalist. Send news tips to amy.mcdaniel@gosanangelo.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

