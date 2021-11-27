California 'encourages' shoplifting and crimes: Tammy Bruce

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we give the City of Antioch a good kick in the butt which it needs after three shootings in the past week as the City Council is set to discuss a bunch of gibberish on Tuesday. California gas prices hit record high. A warning is actually given after string of vehicle thefts with children still inside. City of Oakland has more shootings while Los Angeles Police investigate more than a 100 follow home robberies. We then touch on should the NFL do away with ties and close discussing the purpose of the show and you do not have to like everything we say let alone agree with it–not there should be no crying over it.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO