California 'encourages' shoplifting and crimes: Tammy Bruce

A groundswell of Californians has started to push back against laws that have contributed to out-of-control looting, such as what happened to a San Francisco-area Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton over the weekend.
It ought to be possible to operate a retail store in one of America’s largest and most iconic cities, but this most basic commercial proposition is in doubt in San Francisco. The erstwhile Golden City is beset by an ongoing tide of theft that is closing down retail locations and...
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how California is experiencing the failed extreme progressive movement in terms of crime and what being criminal friendly does to the civil society. City of Antioch deals with 13-year-old who led police on pursuit to City of Oakley, Antioch has its own smash and grab along with many others across the state. Oakland police release new lead in killing of KRON4 security guard. CHP says 31 traffic deaths and nearly 1000 DUI’s over Thanksgiving holiday. Plus ethics complaint against Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzelez and new tax measures coming in 2022.
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we give the City of Antioch a good kick in the butt which it needs after three shootings in the past week as the City Council is set to discuss a bunch of gibberish on Tuesday. California gas prices hit record high. A warning is actually given after string of vehicle thefts with children still inside. City of Oakland has more shootings while Los Angeles Police investigate more than a 100 follow home robberies. We then touch on should the NFL do away with ties and close discussing the purpose of the show and you do not have to like everything we say let alone agree with it–not there should be no crying over it.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crimes in Fresno are going unsolved in 2021, according to crime reports obtained through a public request act from the Fresno Police Department. The reports reveal that only 13% of 580 shootings have ended in an arrest this year. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says witness cooperation is vital to […]
As a former police chief, I know our laws must evolve to serve our communities better. However, I am deeply concerned about the real-world impacts we are seeing due to a steady erosion of accountability. Just look at the drug overdose crisis unfolding. California set out on a mission to...
Periodically, California experiences an uptick in crime — or at least an increase in public consciousness and concern about crime — and it becomes a political issue. During the 1970s, 1980s and into the 1990s, as crime rates and public fears were peaking, Republicans made big election gains by accusing Democratic rivals of being soft on crime.
Smash-and-grab looters targeted stores across the country ahead of Thanksgiving and over Black Friday weekend, robbing stores of thousands of dollars in merchandise and even leaving one California security guard dead as he tried to protect a news crew that was reporting on the crimes. "We tried to stop them,"...
Fox News Contributor Joe Concha criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the lack of leadership as the retail crime spree plagues the "City by the Bay." JOE CONCHA: This looting and we're going to call it that because it's looting. It's having a real impact,...
BANGOR, Maine — The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is participating in a nationwide effort to increase public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting them to law enforcement in New England. The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has seen a rise in homelessness, drug abuse and crime. Ron Nehring, Former Chairman California GOP, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the state of the GOP in California.
California is at a once-in-a-generation decision point. The question before us is whether we want a society where we tolerate and excuse away ever-worsening criminal behavior, or do we want to maintain common sense accountability measures that protect public safety. As overdramatic as it may sound, those are the choices...
WASHINGTON (TND) — At least 10 stores were broken into over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area, including flash-mob style robberies at upscale department stores like Louis Vuitton and Nordstrom. In what police called “clearly a planned event,” a group of approximately 80 thieves stormed into a Bay...
A California father was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of his four children—all 12 years old and younger—and his mother-in-law. The shooting occurred Sunday at about 10:30 a.m. inside their Lancaster home, Fox 11 reported. Germarcus David, 29, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder, the report said. He...
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests, and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state. The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) assists...
Crowds of thieves struck at Best Buy stores in the Twin Cities on Friday, just days after the retailer's CEO warned that increased crime around the country could scare away employees. Minnesota Public Radio has a report on the thefts, which occurred Friday night at Best Buy stores in Burnsville...
