California State

California 'encourages' shoplifting and crimes: Tammy Bruce

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Businesses Continue to Receive Beating Thanks to Soft on Crime Stance

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how California is experiencing the failed extreme progressive movement in terms of crime and what being criminal friendly does to the civil society. City of Antioch deals with 13-year-old who led police on pursuit to City of Oakley, Antioch has its own smash and grab along with many others across the state. Oakland police release new lead in killing of KRON4 security guard. CHP says 31 traffic deaths and nearly 1000 DUI’s over Thanksgiving holiday. Plus ethics complaint against Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzelez and new tax measures coming in 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California State
California Crime & Safety
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Antioch Set to Discuss Everything But Crime as Shootings Increase

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we give the City of Antioch a good kick in the butt which it needs after three shootings in the past week as the City Council is set to discuss a bunch of gibberish on Tuesday. California gas prices hit record high. A warning is actually given after string of vehicle thefts with children still inside. City of Oakland has more shootings while Los Angeles Police investigate more than a 100 follow home robberies. We then touch on should the NFL do away with ties and close discussing the purpose of the show and you do not have to like everything we say let alone agree with it–not there should be no crying over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County district attorney discusses 2021 unsolved crime rates, rising retail thefts across California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crimes in Fresno are going unsolved in 2021, according to crime reports obtained through a public request act from the Fresno Police Department. The reports reveal that only 13% of 580 shootings have ended in an arrest this year. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says witness cooperation is vital to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tammy Bruce
GV Wire

Crime Could Become California’s Hot Issue in 2022

Periodically, California experiences an uptick in crime — or at least an increase in public consciousness and concern about crime — and it becomes a political issue. During the 1970s, 1980s and into the 1990s, as crime rates and public fears were peaking, Republicans made big election gains by accusing Democratic rivals of being soft on crime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

FBI encouraging Mainers to report hate crimes

BANGOR, Maine — The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is participating in a nationwide effort to increase public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting them to law enforcement in New England. The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property...
MAINE STATE
GV Wire

Is California at Risk of Returning to a Rational Approach to Crime?

California is at a once-in-a-generation decision point. The question before us is whether we want a society where we tolerate and excuse away ever-worsening criminal behavior, or do we want to maintain common sense accountability measures that protect public safety. As overdramatic as it may sound, those are the choices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

California Highway Patrol joins with local agencies to fight organized retail crimes

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests, and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state. The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) assists...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

