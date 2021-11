BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One firefighter sustained minor burns responding to a fire in the Brooklyn area, WJZ has learned. The fire started about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and spread to three homes on S. Hanover Street, near the line with Anne Arundel County. The residents in all three homes were able to get to safety. 🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥3600 blk S Hanover St 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest arrived with fire showing from (3) 2-story row homes. A 2nd alarm has been called. @AACoFD @Local1563 assisting #MutualAid. Hanover St is shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/TaZgN4sOT5 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 25, 2021 Both Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County fire units responded to the scene. The road has been temporarily shut down in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO