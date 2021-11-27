ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Presbyterian now offering monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID patients

By KRQE Staff
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian is now offering monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients. The treatment is only available for those ages 12 and older who are at high risk of COVID hospitalization.

Treatment should be started within 10 days of symptoms and a positive COVID test. A full list of requirements to receive the treatment is available online .

Comments

Monstrous Scars
3d ago

Finally. How many people had to be intubated and die first 🤔 Hmmm just don't get that 250,000 if they are not admitted. Needed to make a little more money before doing the right thing huh?🖕🏻

