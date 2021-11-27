Presbyterian now offering monoclonal antibody therapies for COVID patients
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian is now offering monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients. The treatment is only available for those ages 12 and older who are at high risk of COVID hospitalization.
Treatment should be started within 10 days of symptoms and a positive COVID test. A full list of requirements to receive the treatment is available online.
