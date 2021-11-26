Leslie Jensen, 62

(CNN) — School bells were replaced by police sirens Tuesday after a mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, left three students dead, officials said. Seven additional students and a teacher were wounded by gunfire and a 15-year-old suspect is in custody. Vigils were held Tuesday night as...
A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will take up the most direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in nearly three decades when it hears oral arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi abortion law. The showdown, which centers on whether the Constitution provides a right to seek an abortion, focuses on a 2018...
When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
A pair of rulings by separate federal judges Tuesday temporarily halted parts of the Biden administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for certain workers. One ruling, issued by a Louisiana-based federal judge, effectively blocked a vaccine mandate for health workers across the country at hospitals that receive federal funding. A second...
(CNN) — A woman who testified Tuesday in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell said she met the close confidante of Jeffrey Epstein and the billionaire businessman when she was 14 and eating ice cream with friends at a camp where he was a benefactor. The woman, identified in...
A defense attorney for Kim Potter says the former Brooklyn Center police officer will testify in her manslaughter trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. While questioning a prospective juror, defense attorney Paul Engh said Potter will take the stand, CBS Minnesota reports. The development came as lawyers and a...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working to tighten testing requirements for international travelers arriving in the United States in the face of the omicron variant, the agency said Tuesday night. The change would require all international air travelers arriving in the U.S. to show a negative...
