Jon Gosselin’s leg swelled up to twice its usual size after the painful bite, which happened while he was sleeping. The reality star quickly sought medical attention. Jon Gosselin, 44, was hospitalized after being bit by a poisonous spider. The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star says he was in “excruciating pain” as his leg swelled up after the Brown Recluse arachnid got him while he was sleeping. “It was really weird because when I looked at my leg I realized it was twice the size and there’s a red-looking blister with a large red circle around it,” he said to The Sun.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO