CBA football rallies in snow, reaches state Class A final

CICERO – A long 17 years have passed since the Christian Brothers Academy football team claimed its lone state championship.

Thanks to a stirring fourth-quarter comeback on a snowy Friday evening, the Brothers have a chance to add another. CBA’s 20-18 victory over Jamestown in the state Class A semifinal at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium included two late touchdowns as the Brothers overcame a trio of turnovers to make the plays it needed down the stretch. Going into the game, CBA understood that it had to contain Jamestown’s star running back, Jaylen Butera, who had rushed for more than 2,100 yards and scored 42 touchdowns this fall. But the Brothers’ defense had excelled throughout its post-season run, especially in the 42-0 regional final win over Union-Endicott where it recorded eight interceptions. The two teams battled through a scoreless first quarter as they both got used to the wintry conditions. Early in the second period, CBA went in front on Dan Anderson’s four-yard TD run set up by his own 38-yard scramble. Anderson ran in for two points, but the 8-0 margin didn’t last long. Kept quiet early, Butera broke loose on a 65-yard scoring dash just 15 seconds after Anderson converted. Then, on the Red Raiders’ next possession, Butera grabbed a 15-yard TD pass from Trey Drake. The Brothers drove inside Jamestown’s 10 late in the half, only to have Sincere Green intercept Anderson on fourth down near the goal line, so CBA trailed 12-8 at the break. Most of the third period was quiet until the Red Raiders defense made an even bigger play, Ben Anderson picking off Rae (who had returned to the lineup after a midgame injury) and bringing it back 40 yards for a TD. Now down 18-8, the Brothers made up most of the ground when Anderson netted his second TD on a nine-yard run with 8:02 left, though the conversion was missed. Quickly getting the ball back, CBA was moving to a go-ahead score when another Rae pass was deflected and intercepted by Sean Paige with five minutes to play. Having not surrendered any points in the second half despite Butera getting 200 rushing yards on 26 carries, the Brothers’ defense forced a punt and, with 2:16 left, gave CBA one more chance. From his own 35, Rae moved the Brothers inside the Jamestown 20, aided in no small part by a defensive holding penalty on fourth down when it appeared that the Red Raiders had made a decisive stop. Given another chance, CBA didn’t waste it. With 1:01 to play, Rae, from the Jamestown 19, threw a perfect strike to Jason Brunson in the back right corner of the end zone. When the Red Raiders could not answer, CBA had its place in the state final, to be played next Friday in the Carrier Dome against Section I’s Somers, who beat Rye 14-7 in the other state semifinal.