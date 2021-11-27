ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviving a South Philly Thanksgiving tradition

By Mark Zimmaro
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1934, they decided it would be a great idea to start a Thanksgiving football tradition between two South Philly high schools. Over the last year, they had an even better idea to revive it. Neumann-Goretti and South Philadelphia high schools met at the South Philly Super Site at...

