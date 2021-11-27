Reviving a South Philly Thanksgiving tradition

Familial relationships are the focal point of a new independently made film set in Philly that will premiere on Nov. 13 at the MJ Freed Theatre in Chester, PA. The film, titled Game Day, focuses on the Fortes, an Italian-American family from Philly that gathers every Sunday to cheer on their favorite team, the Eagles. A tight-knit household, they have had to deal with their fair share of hardships. The matriarch, Theresa, is stricken with cancer and is apprehensive about undergoing chemotherapy. Theresa’s son, Zack, has gone through a messy split from the mother of his two sons, Marco and Vince, the former of which suffers from clinical depression. On top of that, Zack’s wife, Jamie, who helped raise Zack’s now-grown sons and their six-year-old son, Cash, faces her own struggles with Zack and the rest of his family.

