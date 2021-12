"S” is for St. Michael’s Church (Charleston). The cornerstone for St. Michel’s was laid in 1752, but the church was not completed and open for services until 1761. Modern architectural historians consider the building to be one of the most sophisticated ecclesiastical buildings erected in the American colonies. Its design was influenced by the style of contemporary English churches. The church is built of brick finished in stucco and fronted by a monumental portico. Its dominant feature is a 186-foot steeple that rises from a rusticated base in three octagonal sections before tapering to a peak, where it is surmounted by a weathervane with a gilt ball. Located at the southeast corner of Broad and Meeting Streets, St. Michael’s Church is one of Charleston’s enduring landmarks and has inspired writers and artists for centuries.

