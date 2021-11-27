ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man shot and killed at military base entrance in San Diego

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GIVF_0d7kKdqJ00

A person suspected of being armed with a knife was fatally shot on Friday by personnel at an entrance to San Diego's Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD).

The shooting occurred at the MCRD's main visitors entrance shortly before noon local time when a vehicle attempted to enter the base at its Gate 5 checkpoint, according to a local San Diego news station Fox 5.

Employees from the base asked the vehicle to stop, but the person exited the vehicle and allegedly approached them with a knife, Fox 5 reported.

MCRD officials said the person had “hostile intent” and was shot by base personnel after being given several warnings, Fox 5 added.

Emergency services were called, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the shooting, the local news station said.

The MCRD is the first training stop for recruits who intend to enter the U.S. Marine Corps on the West Coast. The Depot aims to "transform" recruits, "preparing them to win our Nation’s battles in service to the country," according to its website.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is currently investigating the incident.

"Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, at this time we are not able to provide additional details," the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said, per local NBC affiliate NBC 7.

The Hill has reached out to the MCRD for comment.

Comments

Jarred Woods
3d ago

about time they arm people on our bases , remember when that Hasan guy shot up fort hood no one on base had a gun it was local law enforcement that had to come on a military installation and take the guy out meanwhile he massacred our service members

Reply(1)
17
Edward Bellair
2d ago

Glad they finally wised up. When are people going to learn? 1-don't bring a knife to a gun fight. 2-military ain't playing!

Reply(1)
12
DallasFortWorth
2d ago

I'm actually surprised the Marines had a individual that was capable of pulling the trigger on a weapon. After all the cream puff WOKE have infiltrated the Corp.

Reply(1)
8
 

