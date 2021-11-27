Man shot and killed at military base entrance in San Diego

A person suspected of being armed with a knife was fatally shot on Friday by personnel at an entrance to San Diego's Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD).

The shooting occurred at the MCRD's main visitors entrance shortly before noon local time when a vehicle attempted to enter the base at its Gate 5 checkpoint, according to a local San Diego news station Fox 5.

Employees from the base asked the vehicle to stop, but the person exited the vehicle and allegedly approached them with a knife, Fox 5 reported.

MCRD officials said the person had “hostile intent” and was shot by base personnel after being given several warnings, Fox 5 added.

Emergency services were called, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the shooting, the local news station said.

The MCRD is the first training stop for recruits who intend to enter the U.S. Marine Corps on the West Coast. The Depot aims to "transform" recruits, "preparing them to win our Nation’s battles in service to the country," according to its website.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is currently investigating the incident.

"Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, at this time we are not able to provide additional details," the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said, per local NBC affiliate NBC 7.

The Hill has reached out to the MCRD for comment.