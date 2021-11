Colorado has been the PAC-12 South’s punching bag since the Buffaloes joined the conference in 2011. Seven of their ten seasons ended in dead last place with a miraculous division title in 2016, a fifth-place finish in 2019, and a second-place finish last year during the abbreviated COVID season. Thankfully for the Buff’s, Arizona’s historically bad season will keep them out of the basement this year, but they’re far from one of the division’s best with a 3-5 conference record that includes wins over lowly Arizona and Washington as well as a surprise overtime victory over the spotty Beavers at home. Despite a better than usual season (by Colorado standards), some things never change and the Buffaloes will once again field one of the worst defenses in the conference when they take on South division champs, Utah on Black Friday.

