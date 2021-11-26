Birmingham buses Christmas 2021: half price day tickets for twixmas

Tickets to the 30th annual Child Advocates of Fort Bend Christmas Home Tour are now available online at www.cafb.org and at several Fort Bend locations including the Randalls locations in Pecan Grove and on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. The Christmas Home Tour features private homes in Fort Bend County beautifully decorated for Christmas. Neighborhoods and homes vary each year, so guests who have been to the Home Tour before are guaranteed to see something new each year. This year’s homes are in Sienna, First Colony, Sweetwater and Hillcrest Estates in Richmond. One $30 ticket allows entry to all homes during tour hours, allowing busy guests to see the Tour all at once or visit a few homes each day, depending on their schedule. The Tour runs Friday, December 10 from 10am until 4pm and 6pm until 9pm and Saturday, December 11 from 10am until 4pm.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO