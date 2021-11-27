New COVID variant fears

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
Virologists are warning about the dangers posed by a “horrific” new variant of COVID-19 that was first discovered in southern Africa. The variant, currently named B.1.1.529, has dozens of mutations, making it more likely to be able to evade the protections provided by vaccines. So far the variant has only...
European countries have detected a new coronavirus variant that has some mutations that scientists have never seen before. French paper Le Telegramme reported that the new variant — called B.1.X or B.1.640 — infected 24 people in a French school in October. Since then, a handful of cases have been discovered in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Scotland and Italy.
The discovery of a new and possibly more transmissible coronavirus variant in South Africa has triggered a strong reaction throughout the world, with a rising number of nations prohibiting tourists from numerous southern African countries. The World Health Organization has classified the B.1.1.529 variant as a "variant of concern." It...
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said on Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair...
NEW YORK - It's unclear how the skin changes are related to the coronavirus but it's a condition that is showing up in people, even if they've tested negative for COVID-19. Dr. Lindy Fox, a dermatologist, said her practice is seeing "many, many patients" with toes and fingers turning purple and pink, a symptom now being linked to COVID-19.
Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
As a new Covid variant first identified in southern Africa raised alarms among global health officials Friday, global vaccination data shows the massive gap in vaccination rates between Africa and wealthier regions of the world. Just more than 10 percent of people in Africa have received at least one dose...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Monday, the United States will impose new travel restrictions as more countries confirm cases of the new Omicron COVID variant. Philadelphians are hoping the variant doesn’t derail their holiday.
It’s officially the holiday season, and yearly traditions are back in full swing.
“It’s amazing that this year, we can be out,” Sarah Germanovich of Philadelphia told CBS3.
But with new outings come new concerns as some Philadelphians worry about the threat of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.
“I have heard about the new variant, and I am concerned about it,” Germanovich said.
In just a few hours, the US will ban...
No cases of the new COVID–19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in the US to date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The announcement came after the newly identified strain was classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization on Friday. “No cases...
"In the event, hopefully unlikely, that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to this new variant, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool," said President Joe Biden at a White House press conference today. "My team is already working with officials at Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for vaccines and boosters if needed. I will also direct the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to use the fastest process possible without cutting any corners for safekeeping to get vaccines approved and on the market as soon as possible if needed."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor and the president's chief medical adviser, said on Sunday that it's inevitable that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will be detected in the U.S. While no cases of the variant have been detected in the U.S. so far, there have...
COVID-19 has given rise to many variants in the last two years, but none have so far managed to evade the authorized vaccines that have been administered to millions around the world. Should that ever change, Pfizer and Moderna said they stand ready to act. The emergence of the omicron...
For months, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 haa traveled all over the globe, infecting millions of people and putting enormous pressure on many countries’ health systems. This week, a new and possibly more dangerous variant has been detected in South Africa. On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization named the new variant “Omicron” and classified it as a “variant of concern.”
Comments / 0