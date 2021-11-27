New COVID variant fears

"In the event, hopefully unlikely, that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to this new variant, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool," said President Joe Biden at a White House press conference today. "My team is already working with officials at Pfizer and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to develop contingency plans for vaccines and boosters if needed. I will also direct the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to use the fastest process possible without cutting any corners for safekeeping to get vaccines approved and on the market as soon as possible if needed."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO