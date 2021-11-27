ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police: 1 in custody after shooting at Oakley IHOP

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
One man is in custody after a shooting outside an IHOP in the Oakley neighborhood.

The Cincinnati Police Department said a verbal altercation between two employees at an IHOP on Grier Drive turned physical during their work shift Nov. 26. Terrance Jones allegedly came to the restaurant to confront one of the employees, firing a shot at the man as he chased him behind the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they saw a 2014 Dodge Avenger driving away from the scene. The car was taking the victim to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and is expected to be OK.

Police confirmed Jones was in custody Monday. There was no word on charges.

