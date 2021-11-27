ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

TWU All-Female Team Takes Home Top Honors in NASA Design Challenge

By Allie Spillyards
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore they even walk the stage in December, five soon-to-be Texas Woman’s University graduates are making their mark, contributing to the future of space exploration. Senior kinesiology students Natalie Wilkinson, Casey Rice, Andrea Kim, Andrea Martinez and Melanie Meek were shocked when they got an invitation to work with...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
twu.edu

TWU’s all-female design competition team scores big, brings research to life

November 22, 2021—DENTON—Five Texas Woman’s kinesiology seniors turned classroom theories into a real-world device, and brought home several awards, by competing in the Texas Space Grant Consortium Design Challenge Showcase November 16-17. The TWU team, named The Oneiroi, was the only all-female team competing and won best overall team, along with best poster, best peer review and best video. The team also placed second overall in the presentation category. All five team members are December 2021 graduates.
DALLAS, TX
Brown Daily Herald

Brown, RISD team wins ‘Most Creative Concept’ at NASA Challenge Forum

A team of students from Brown and the Rhode Island School of Design took home the ‘Most Creative Concept’ award after presenting at NASA’s 2021 Breakthrough, Innovative and Game-changing Idea Challenge last week. The team was selected as finalists previously in January and were awarded $90,000 to develop concepts and...
ECONOMY
KREM2

WSU team wins NASA Lunar Dust Challenge

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) team won a NASA award after creating a prototype that cleans lunar dust from spacesuits. The WSU Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture team won the prestigious Artemis Award at NASA’s Breakthrough, Innovative and Game-changing (BIG) Idea Challenge, according to a WSU press release.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

WSU Students Win Top NASA Honor for Moon Dust Project

PULLMAN - A Washington State University student team successfully built and demonstrated a prototype to clean lunar dust from spacesuits and won the prestigious Artemis Award at NASA’s Breakthrough, Innovative and Game-changing (BIG) Idea Challenge. The award recognizes WSU’s project for its potential to contribute to and be integrated into...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
erienewsnow.com

Bread baking, fresh strawberries claim top spots in NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge

A dinner of Mars-grown vegetables, bread baked on a shuttle, and insects for dessert may be on the menu for future astronauts. Systems to grow plants and bake bread in space are among the winning submissions of NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge, announced in late October. Teams of inventors brainstormed solutions to help astronauts consume a diet of nutrient-rich foods as efficiently as possible -- this meant maximizing nutrition and taste while minimizing resources and waste. During longer space missions in the future, there will be a higher demand for self-sustaining food systems that don't rely on resupplies from Earth.
INDUSTRY
Killeen Daily Herald

Leaving a legacy: Belton High all-female color guard rises to meet challenges

BELTON — Jasmine Sprague, Allanis Philip, Anastasia Rittenhouse and Aisylnn Huggins are hoping to leave a legacy at Belton High School. The quartet are the faces of Belton High School’s Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps all-female color guard — a group that they say constantly has to prove itself.
BELTON, TX
New Haven Chargers

University’s Model United Nations Team Again Earns Top Honors

The University of New Haven’s MUN team earned the top team recognition, as well as Outstanding Delegate and Outstanding Position Paper awards at the National Model United Nations conference in Washington, D.C. The experience also enabled students to network and build their confidence. The University of New Haven’s award-winning Model...
WEST HAVEN, CT
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Space Exploration#Twu#Texas Woman S University
hackernoon.com

Introducing the Nudie NFT Community and the Project's All-Female Team

Nudie Community is a project that features otherworldly hairless cats that explore the galaxy and find civilizations to help. They are coming with their population of 10,000 and over 300 hand-drawn traits! But the coolest part is they have an all-female NFT Team with their leader LeSandre Morris, their designer Hayley Elsaesser and their developer Katia Gilligan. Hayley is a prominent Canadian fashion designer and creative director that founded her eponymous label in 2012.
ANIMALS
VoiceOfDenton

TWU’s all-female design competition team scores big, brings research to life

November 22, 2021—DENTON—Five Texas Woman’s kinesiology seniors turned classroom theories into a real-world device, and brought home several awards, by competing in the Texas Space Grant Consortium Design Challenge Showcase November 16-17. The TWU team, named The Oneiroi, was the only all-female team competing and won best overall team, along with best poster, best peer review and best video. The team also placed second overall in the presentation category. All five team members are December 2021 graduates.
DENTON, TX
Wrcbtv.com

Bread baking, fresh strawberries claim top spots in NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge

A dinner of Mars-grown vegetables, bread baked on a shuttle, and insects for dessert may be on the menu for future astronauts. Systems to grow plants and bake bread in space are among the winning submissions of NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge, announced in late October. Teams of inventors brainstormed solutions to help astronauts consume a diet of nutrient-rich foods as efficiently as possible -- this meant maximizing nutrition and taste while minimizing resources and waste. During longer space missions in the future, there will be a higher demand for self-sustaining food systems that don't rely on resupplies from Earth.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
abc17news.com

Bread baking, fresh strawberries claim top spots in NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge

A dinner of Mars-grown vegetables, bread baked on a shuttle, and insects for dessert may be on the menu for future astronauts. Systems to grow plants and bake bread in space are among the winning submissions of NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge, announced in late October. Teams of inventors brainstormed solutions to help astronauts consume a diet of nutrient-rich foods as efficiently as possible — this meant maximizing nutrition and taste while minimizing resources and waste. During longer space missions in the future, there will be a higher demand for self-sustaining food systems that don’t rely on resupplies from Earth.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy