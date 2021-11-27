ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Accounts for lone goal on PP

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dubois scored a power-play goal on five shots and had two PIM in Friday's 7-1 loss...

www.cbssports.com

kingstonthisweek.com

FRIESEN: Jets unfazed by lack of goals, wins

The Winnipeg Jets have lost three straight games and their scoring touch, tumbling into third place in the hotly contested Central Division. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. So, of course, they cancelled their practice on Tuesday. That pretty much represents how head...
NHL
markerzone.com

PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS DISCUSSES HIS RETURN TO COLUMBUS

Ahead of his return to Columbus on Wednesday night, Pierre-Luc Dubois talked to reporters saying that "I circled this date on my calendar." "It's been almost a year now, but I'm expecting some people still to maybe be unhappy, disappointed," Dubois said. "If they're happy, that's great. If they're not happy and booing me, I've heard it before."
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets’ Dubois to Face Blue Jackets for First Time Since Big Trade

Last January, Winnipeg Jets’ General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff pulled the trigger on the biggest trade of his career, sending disgruntled winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois, who coincidentally was also not happy with his situation in Ohio. All three players were first-round draft picks, but the focus of the trade was on Laine, who was selected 2nd overall by the Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, and Dubois, who happened to be the very next pick at third taken by Columbus.
NHL
theScore

Jets' Dubois talks return to Columbus: 'I circled this date on my calendar'

Former Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois isn't quite sure what to expect from his first game back in Columbus since being traded to the Winnipeg Jets in a blockbuster shakeup last January. When asked if he'd thought about the reception he might receive from the fans when the Jets square...
NHL
NHL

Dubois scores, but Jets fall to Wild in Minnesota

ST. PAUL - Two tough bounces got things started the wrong way for the Winnipeg Jets (9-7-4) on Friday, and the Minnesota Wild - who benefitted from those bounces - grabbed that momentum and never let go at Xcel Energy Center, beating Winnipeg by a score of 7-1. The first bad bounce came less than a minute into the game as an Alex Goligoski wrist shot redirected off the stick of Nikolaj Ehlers. If that wasn't enough, the second Minnesota goal went off a stick, the crossbar, and Connor Hellebuyck's elbow before trickling across the line.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets shut out Jets in Dubois return to Columbus

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets (11-6-0), who have won four of five. Merzlikins made...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets lone goal in loss

Barzal scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning. Barzal is rarely a physical force, so the four hits were unexpected even in a contentious affair between playoff rivals. The 24-year-old now has four goals, four assists, 38 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 12 appearances. Barzal is locked in as the top-line center, though the Islanders have scored just five goals in the last four games -- head coach Barry Trotz may shuffle his lines in the near future if the offense doesn't wake up.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Connor McDavid carved through the Winnipeg Jets defense for another astonishing goal

Connor McDavid has done it again. It being skating the puck through most of the other team and depositing it past a startled and dispirited goaltender at the end. You’ll recall when he embarrassed the New York Rangers earlier this year in such a way. What he did against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night — tying a game that the Oilers would go on to win in a shootout (McDavid would score there, too) — might have somehow been even better.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Eric Comrie: Yields three goals in loss

Comrie allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks. Comrie began the year with three straight wins, but he's now lost his last two appearances. The 26-year-old has allowed 11 goals on 137 shots overall, good for a .920 save percentage in limited action. He won't play often with Connor Hellebuyck taking the lion's share of starts, but Comrie has been reasonably effective as a backup this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Goals in consecutive games

Scheifele scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers. Scheifele extended the Jets' lead to 4-0 in the final minute of the second period. Usually, goals in back-to-back contests doesn't stand out for Scheifele, but he's done just that to get his first two tallies of the campaign. The center has added three helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through nine games -- it appears he's rounding back into form after a bumpy start to 2021-22.
NHL
NHL

Jets overcome two Draisaitl goals, hang on to defeat Oilers

WINNIPEG -- Leon Draisaitl scored two goals, increasing his NHL-leading total to 17 in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves, and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets (9-3-3), who have won three games in a row. They led 4-0 after two periods.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Sets up lone goal with drop pass

Scheifele posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Oilers. Scheifele used a drop pass to set up Nikolaj Ehlers for the Jets' lone tally Thursday. After a tumultuous start to the year, Scheifele has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games. He has two goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 10 appearances overall while continuing to play in a top-line role.
NHL

