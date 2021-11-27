Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Accounts for lone goal on PP

Last January, Winnipeg Jets’ General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff pulled the trigger on the biggest trade of his career, sending disgruntled winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Pierre-Luc Dubois, who coincidentally was also not happy with his situation in Ohio. All three players were first-round draft picks, but the focus of the trade was on Laine, who was selected 2nd overall by the Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, and Dubois, who happened to be the very next pick at third taken by Columbus.
