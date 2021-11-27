Raptors' Gary Trent: Exits with calf tightness

When Gary Trent, Jr. left Duke his father, Gary Sr., who had a long and solid NBA career himself, said that people had no idea how good his son would be. And then Jr. fell to the second round. He started in Portland, where his dad played, before moving to...
LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday win over the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James asked to have two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse escorted out. Turns out the fans were taunting James in a malevolent way. The four-time MVP may be one of the world’s most popular athletes, but he...
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
Eight games into his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar guard Russell Westbrook is starting to fit in well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Although Westbrook had a nice game on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets, former Laker Derek Fisher used a pejorative nickname during postgame coverage to refer to him.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
In the NBA there is a lot of player movement. We see players switch teams relatively often, with them choosing new destinations for free agency, or perhaps getting traded by their franchise. In particular, star players enjoy a lot of mobility and freedom of movement, and we've seen many stars force their way out of franchises before.
If there's one thing FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is known for, it's his harsh criticisms against LeBron James. Over the past few years, Skip has called out LBJ for various reasons, some more ridiculous than others. But, on Thursday, Bayless actually gave LeBron some praise for how he handled...
Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is never one to shy away from political events. The four-time NBA champ recently weighed in on the Kyle Rittenouse trial as LeBron mocked the 18-year-old for fake crying as he took the witness stand on Wednesday. The Lakers star’s accusation quickly went viral...
The Curry brothers are shooting the lights out in the NBA and everyone is taking notice. The Golden State Warriors squared off against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 24th, marking the first meeting between them, as the Warriors came out on top. Given how impressive Stephen and Seth Curry have...
The Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart said that he feels the blow he took to his face from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James last Sunday was intentional. James responded to the accusation and broke down what he felt happened, insisting that he did not purposely hit Stewart. Stewart was visibly...
Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential Ben Simmons deal. Nevertheless, it is also being reported that the Sixers are also considering keeping Simmons in Philly despite what has been nothing short of a tumultuous standoff between the two sides.
Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry knows exactly what his role is playing alongside bigger stars such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Seth Curry has been playing the best basketball of his career so far with the Sixers. To date, he is averaging almost 16 points per game on an efficient 51% shooting.
The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of adversity in the first month of the season, from the absence of Ben Simmons to players missing games due to health and safety protocols. Despite Simmons not being with the team, Philadelphia started off winning eight of its first 10. But center...
