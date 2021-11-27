ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Gary Trent: Exits with calf tightness

Trent will not return to Friday's matchup with the Pacers due to a right...

YouTube Gold: Gary Trent Goes Off

When Gary Trent, Jr. left Duke his father, Gary Sr., who had a long and solid NBA career himself, said that people had no idea how good his son would be. And then Jr. fell to the second round. He started in Portland, where his dad played, before moving to...
LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
“They don’t understand what they got”: LaVar Ball slams Charlotte Hornets for not letting LiAngelo Ball play alongside LaMelo

LaVar Ball, the spoke person and CEO of the Big Baller Brand has revealed his frustration with the Michael Jordan owned Charlotte Hornets after ignoring his middle son LiAngelo Ball and depriving two of his sons playing together in the NBA. To those who are not aware, LiAngelo signed with the Detroit Pistons in the previous season but wasn’t given even a single game after which he was released as well.
RUMOR: James Harden, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Sixers Big 3 in the works?

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential Ben Simmons deal. Nevertheless, it is also being reported that the Sixers are also considering keeping Simmons in Philly despite what has been nothing short of a tumultuous standoff between the two sides.
Damian Lillard traded to the Boston Celtics in H.H.’s latest piece

Through just over a month, the 2021-22 season has been an absolute whirlwind for the Boston Celtics, as they can’t seem to find a way to stay consistent, be it with their rotations, win-loss record, or simply with their on-court production. Because of this, many have voiced their opinions on...
“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
76ers woeful without Joel Embiid, draw Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of adversity in the first month of the season, from the absence of Ben Simmons to players missing games due to health and safety protocols. Despite Simmons not being with the team, Philadelphia started off winning eight of its first 10. But center...
