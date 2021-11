New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan. "I mean, it used to be the greatest thing to watch, guys like Jevon Kearse, Michael Strahan, Chris Doleman get after the passer and not have to worry about if you hit (the quarterback) too high or too low. Times have changed. These are the times we live in. We're very receptive to not knowing how to hit somebody. There's a lot of gray area for the referee, but not for us. We're moving as fast as we can trying to beat an offensive lineman and now, we have to worry about how we hit the quarterback. It affects the game in a huge way."

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO