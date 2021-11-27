ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Reggie Jackson fuels Clippers past skidding Pistons

By Sportsnaut
By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Reggie Jackson had 21 points, Terance Mann supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds and the host Los Angeles Clippers rolled to a 107-96 win over the struggling Detroit Pistons on Friday afternoon.

Eric Bledsoe tossed in 15 points in a game the Clippers controlled virtually from the opening tip.

Paul George added 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Clippers, who had lost four of their previous six games. Ivica Zubac collected 10 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Hartenstein had 10 points and five boards.

Jerami Grant had 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Pistons, who lost their fifth straight game.

Detroit’s Trey Lyles contributed 13 points and five rebounds, while Cade Cunningham added 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Cory Joseph and Frank Jackson also had 10 points apiece for Detroit.

The Pistons, last in the NBA in shooting percentage, made just 36.7 percent of their shots and went 8-for-33 from 3-point range.

Bledsoe scored 11 first-quarter points, including a trio of 3-pointers, as the Clippers grabbed a 30-18 lead.

The Clippers were up by 10 four minutes into the second quarter and stretched it with a 7-0 run. Marcus Morris Sr. finished the spurt off with a layup. After a Grant basket, the Clippers scored seven more unanswered points, a flurry that included dunks by Zubac and George.

Los Angeles added an 8-3 spurt before the halftime buzzer to lead 64-40 at the break. Mann scored the last six of those Clippers points to finish the half with 11 points.

The Pistons shot just 32.6 percent from the field while the Clippers drained 47.7 percent of their attempts in the opening half. Rebounding was also a factor, as Los Angeles controlled the boards, 36-21.

Another 7-0 run by the Clippers early in the second half stretched their lead to 29. Jackson had five of those points.

The Pistons whittled their deficit down to 20, 82-62, by the end of the quarter. They didn’t get closer than the final margin in the fourth.

–Field Level Media

