Columbus Blue Jackets stave off slumping Vancouver Canucks

Gustav Nyquist collected one goal and one assist and Jack Roslovic scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give the host Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-2 victory over the slumping Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have won five of six games. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 39 saves in a sparkling performance.

With the score tied, Roslovic gave the Blue Jackets their third lead of the night at 6:06 of the final frame. He completed a dominating shift by zipping a shot from the high slot that ricocheted off a defender’s leg and into the net for his third goal of the season. It was also his third in as many games after failing to score in the first 15 contests of the season.

Domi’s empty-net goal with 95 seconds remaining iced the game.

Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte replied for the Canucks, who are on a three-game losing skid and have just one win in nine outings. Goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots.

The Canucks were the better team out of the gates, but Nyquist opened the scoring with a short-handed tally at the 13:54 mark of the first. Nyquist intercepted a pass at his own blueline to create a breakaway and snapped a shot from the slot for his fourth goal of the season. At the time, the Canucks held a 12-2 edge in shots.

Since Nov. 11, the Canucks have scored two power-play goals and surrendered just as many short-handed goals against.

Podkolzin’s goal with 29 seconds remaining in the opening frame pulled the visitors even. Justin Dowling intercepted a clearing attempt and passed to Podkolzin, who quickly sniped his fourth goal of the season.

Boqvist’s second goal of the season restored the Blue Jackets’ lead at 6:17 of the second period. Demko stopped Gavin Bayreuther’s deflected point shot, but Boqvist pounced on the rebound.

However, Motte drew Vancouver even a second time with 78 seconds remaining in the frame. Motte deflected a Quinn Hughes point shot for his first goal of the season.

–Field Level Media

