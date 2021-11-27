ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets stave off slumping Vancouver Canucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZTvt_0d7kJOlJ00

Gustav Nyquist collected one goal and one assist and Jack Roslovic scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give the host Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-2 victory over the slumping Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Adam Boqvist and Max Domi also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have won five of six games. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 39 saves in a sparkling performance.

With the score tied, Roslovic gave the Blue Jackets their third lead of the night at 6:06 of the final frame. He completed a dominating shift by zipping a shot from the high slot that ricocheted off a defender’s leg and into the net for his third goal of the season. It was also his third in as many games after failing to score in the first 15 contests of the season.

Domi’s empty-net goal with 95 seconds remaining iced the game.

Related: NHL power rankings – Surging Canes stay in No. 1 spot, Colorado rebounds

Vasily Podkolzin and Tyler Motte replied for the Canucks, who are on a three-game losing skid and have just one win in nine outings. Goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots.

The Canucks were the better team out of the gates, but Nyquist opened the scoring with a short-handed tally at the 13:54 mark of the first. Nyquist intercepted a pass at his own blueline to create a breakaway and snapped a shot from the slot for his fourth goal of the season. At the time, the Canucks held a 12-2 edge in shots.

Since Nov. 11, the Canucks have scored two power-play goals and surrendered just as many short-handed goals against.

Related: NHL games today – TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Podkolzin’s goal with 29 seconds remaining in the opening frame pulled the visitors even. Justin Dowling intercepted a clearing attempt and passed to Podkolzin, who quickly sniped his fourth goal of the season.

Boqvist’s second goal of the season restored the Blue Jackets’ lead at 6:17 of the second period. Demko stopped Gavin Bayreuther’s deflected point shot, but Boqvist pounced on the rebound.

However, Motte drew Vancouver even a second time with 78 seconds remaining in the frame. Motte deflected a Quinn Hughes point shot for his first goal of the season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Blue Jackets shut out Jets in Dubois return to Columbus

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. Gregory Hofmann, Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored for the Blue Jackets (11-6-0), who have won four of five. Merzlikins made...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Are trades coming for the Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks season has not started well and the fan base is starting to get upset. The Canucks were a team thought to contend for a playoff spot but after a 5-9-2 start, they will have some work to do to get back into the playoff picture. Darren Dreger...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Sports Illustrated

The Hockey News Podcast: Can the Vancouver Canucks be Saved?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:. - The Vancouver Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division after 16 games. What needs to change – or who needs to go – to get the team back on track?. - The NHL postpones...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Slump Puts Season In Jeopardy

It’s easy to overreact through the early stages of the regular season. Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings all slumped out of the gate before going on their own runs, respectively (and still are) that have them in or fighting for a playoff position. For the Vancouver Canucks however, that run hasn’t happened yet and their recent slump puts their season in jeopardy. Yes, they won last night 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets, who were coming off of a back-to-back, but Vancouver is still 3-6-1 over their previous 10 contests.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Dowling
Person
Vasily Podkolzin
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Max Domi
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Tyler Motte
Person
Gustav Nyquist
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS - The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game road trip tonight in Columbus against the Blue Jackets. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report, as well as the JetsTV Road Report as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets are tied for second in the NHL's...
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets are playing each other for the first time since they traded young stars Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois for each other. Laine is away from the Blue Jackets following the death of his father, but Dubois has been playing an unrecognizable brand of hockey for the Jets this year (in a good way).
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surging Canes#Dfs#The Blue Jackets
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Nov. 26 (road), Dec. 14 (home). Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Columbus (2-3-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 37-14-2-8 all-time record in 61 games against the Blue Jackets....
NHL
theScore

Boeser confused by trade rumors during Canucks' slump

Vancouver Canucks star winger Brock Boeser is tired of being the subject of seemingly endless trade speculation. While his club is spiraling through a 2-7-1 stretch and fans call for changes throughout the organization, Boeser said the rumors are getting old. "Yeah, it does," Boeser told The Athletic's Thomas Drance...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
1stohiobattery.com

Blue Jackets Defeat Canucks; Roslovic Scores Game-Winner

The first two periods weren't great for the Blue Jackets, but they turned it on in the third. A big goal from Jack Roslovic was the difference tonight, as Elvis Merzlikins was outstanding in net, stopping 39 of the 41 shots that he faced. With a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Blue Jackets have won three games in a row.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Black Friday matchup against Canucks

BLUE JACKETS (11-6-0) vs. CANUCKS (6-12-2) Friday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 the Fan flagship) While offense often sells tickets, let's give a little praise to the Blue Jackets' defense in the team's shutout victory...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy