ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Kelly Oubre Jr., Hornets shoot their way past Timberwolves

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02B5SB_0d7kJNsa00

Kelly Oubre Jr. poured in 27 points off the bench and the Charlotte Hornets had the hot hand, making 23 shots from 3-point range in a 133-115 victory against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

The Hornets put up 40 shots from behind the arc. Minnesota was 11-for-35 on 3s.

Oubre sank seven of 13 shots from long range as part of his 10-for-17 shooting overall in 27 minutes.

Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges each tacked on 18 points for the Hornets, who’ve won eight of their last nine games. P.J. Washington, who has been working his way back from an injury and played 24 minutes, came up big with 17 points and six rebounds.

Jalen McDaniels provided 14 points and eight points off the Charlotte bench, while Terry Rozier (15 points) and LaMelo Ball (10 points, 13 assists) were also big contributors.

The Timberwolves had a five-game winning streak snapped despite 25 points from Karl-Anthony Towns. D’Angelo Russell and reserve Malik Beasley added 18 points apiece and Anthony Edwards supplied 11 points.

This game was largely won based on Charlotte’s offense. The Hornets led 68-58 at halftime.

Related: NBA Power Rankings – Warriors clear top team, Suns make a major push

Minnesota was within 80-74 with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter. Oubre drained four 3-point shots in a three-minute span to help the Hornets close out the quarter with a flourish.

Charlotte’s lead was 99-80 before Taurean Prince hit a 3 at the end of the third.

Because of the shooting, the Hornets were able to weather their 15 turnovers. Four of those were charged to Ball.

While seven players reached double-digit point totals for the Hornets, they had 12 players overall in the scoring column. Half of the players hit at least two 3-pointers, with Washington next behind Oubre with five 3s.

It was largely a smaller lineup again for Charlotte with center Mason Plumlee sitting out with a calf strain.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Gordon Hayward
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#Nba Power Rankings#Suns
firstsportz.com

“Raaachel” Watch: Fans dig ‘dirty’ to bring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair in Heat vs Timberwolves clash

Although fans might have witnessed great sportsmanship and friendship in the NBA over the course of its years to signify the positive side of NBA yet the other side is as ruthless as it can get. The latest to justify this claim, came in the Heat vs Timberwolves showdown as the home fans dug deep to spring up Jimmy Butler’s alleged past affair on national television during the on-going match.
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
NBA
dallassun.com

76ers woeful without Joel Embiid, draw Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of adversity in the first month of the season, from the absence of Ben Simmons to players missing games due to health and safety protocols. Despite Simmons not being with the team, Philadelphia started off winning eight of its first 10. But center...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: James Harden, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Sixers Big 3 in the works?

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential Ben Simmons deal. Nevertheless, it is also being reported that the Sixers are also considering keeping Simmons in Philly despite what has been nothing short of a tumultuous standoff between the two sides.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy