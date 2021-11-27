ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

‘We’re just really lucky to still be here’: Kirkwood soap business talks supply shortages

By Amelia Mugavero
 3 days ago

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Businesses across St. Louis have been busy all day with Black Friday and Small Businesses Saturday tomorrow. But, the weekend could be a little different than in years past.

At Sammysoap soap store and factory in downtown Kirkwood, there was a steady wave of customers Friday who came to advantage of weekend sales.

“We’re just really lucky to still be here and a lot of other places in Kirkwood aren’t anymore,” Manager Samantha Noda told Fox 2.

Noda said the pandemic has been tough for business, especially with supply shortages.

“We can’t get some of our packaging in, or a couple of our vendors are delayed or getting shipments out to us. So, we’ve just been planning in advance and trying to stay as far ahead as we can,” Noda said.

Noda says all their soaps are made in-house, but they are discontinuing some products because they’re just too expensive to ship. She promises customers can find some steals and deals, but not as big as they’ve done in years past.

Shopper Krista Souders says they are still supporting local, despite things being more expensive.

“We have a lot of entrepreneurs in our family that have small businesses in St. Louis, so yeah it’s really important to us to support local,” Souders said.

After a year of challenges, small shops are now hoping the holidays can help keep the lights on.

“We’re hoping the people will want to still support us, a small business, and come check us out,” Noda said.

Noda says a lot of bigger businesses are dealing with supply issues and inflation. She advises shoppers to come with patience and understanding.

